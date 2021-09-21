Pretty woman at the National Theater, a musical to make you dream – Culture

You can find this article in the “Buongiorno Milano” newsletter. Every day at 7 am, from Monday to Friday, the members of the «Giorno» community will receive a newsletter dedicated to the city of Milan. For the first time, readers will be able to choose a complete product, which offers detailed information, enriched by many personalized contents: in addition to local news, an always updated guide to live your city in a new way, reading tips and much more. www.ilgiorno.it/ good morning milan

Milan – “Pretty Woman,” just the title. Passed from the big screen to the stage, in fact, the modern fable of the 12-heeled Cinderella towed on the sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard by her Prince Charming in the Lotus Esprit continues to work. Even if on Broadway the musical version did not find the echo of the film version (463 million dollars in box office), the title remains stainless.

Matteo Forte, who produces the Italian version, is well aware of this, staged at the National Theater from September 28th to January 8th, saying that it was a careful market research that made them make the decision. placed the blockbuster at the top of audience preferences in front of the inevitable “The Lion King” (which the stratospheric costs, however, do not allow at the moment to set up here in Italy). Caroline Brouwer, director of the American version, also deals with the Milanese one, flanked by a certainty quale Chiara Noschese in the role of associate director.









“I have first of all the responsibility of the cast, that it was a real challenge and of which I am very proud“explains the daughter of the great Alighiero.” Working in pandemic times, we made the first selections online on the heArt platform, calling in attendance only the candidates for the final auditions. “Just during the launch of the musical, a girl from the corps de ballet, Federica Laganà , ended up in hospital due to a bad fall during rehearsal. “But the tac ruled out injuries and in all probability, after a few days of rest, Federica will be able to take her place back in time for her debut “.

In the role that was of Richard Gere there is Thomas Santu (“in life he was also a footballer , but it was the wrong activity because her place is on the stage “assures Noschese), while Beatrice Baldaccini (Sandy in” Grease “, Blue Fairy in” Pinocchio “, Ariel in” Footloose “) is ready to put on her high boots up to the thigh of Julia Roberts with a single purpose: to capture the magic of the film by transforming the love between a beautiful for rent and her client in a family show. Proof of this are the 15 thousand tickets already sold, against a capacity (reduced due to the distances) of 600-650 seats per replica. The budget invested in the set-up is roughly one and a half million euros.









Loading... Advertisements

“Compare with Julia Roberts? No, thanks” says Baldaccini to whom a lenient registry allows you to have seen “Pretty woman” only on TV. “The important thing for us is to bring people the magic of that film, which they even know the lines of.” The libretto is by Garry Marshall (director of the film, who passed away in 2016) and screenwriter JF Lawton, with original songs by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams and Jim Vallancia (but there is no lack of eternal “Oh, pretty woman” by Roy Orbison).

“Believe in your dreams and don’t forget to keep dreaming because dreams are the map of life” recalls Happy Man, the street bum of the film promoted in this transposition to co-star of the story. And it is in those words that the sense of the show probably lies. “Here we are throw yourself into the company without asking too many questions“admits Noschese.” We know very well, in fact, that we are going to touch a sacred thing, but this is the production that is needed to restart; a show in which you laugh, cheer on the protagonists, are moved and, finally, you live “.







