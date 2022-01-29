Pretty Woman at the National Theater extended until March 5, 2022

The musical Pretty Woman at the National Theater has been extended until Saturday 5 March. The decision, taken a few days ago by the top management of Stage Entertainment, is due to the success of the public, but also wants to be “a positive message to the market and to the whole sector”, as explained by the managing director for Italy of Stage Entertainment. Matteo Forte.

As reported by the theater, in fact, Pretty Woman is the musical that recorded the record of admissions and tickets at the Italian level in 2021. A year, as we know, strongly conditioned by the restrictions due to the covid pandemic, especially for the entertainment sector live.

The Pretty Woman company will then return to the National stage on February 11, after a hiatus, and then perform for another three weeks. “Today, despite a resurgence of infections and therefore with a lot of uncertainty, we want to give a message of strength and hope to the entire sector, which is in great difficulty”, Forte’s comment: “Let’s try to resist by proposing something that the public has shown to appreciate a lot “.

The musical Pretty Woman

World premiere in Chicago in 2018 and reprized on Broadway in the same year, the musical Pretty Woman was staged in Hamburg and, before hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, in London. The original music is by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The libretto was written by the director and screenwriter of the film of the same name with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, aka Garry Marshall and JF Lawton. The Italian adaptation is by Franco Travaglio. The two protagonists of the Italian production are Beatrice Baldaccini and Thomas Santu. The direction is by Carline Brouwer, with the associate direction of Chiara Noschese.