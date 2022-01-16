‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers

“If you like some kick-ass rockin ‘music, we’re a kick-ass rockin’ band. If you can’t play a lick, just play anything, raise hell and clap your hands “. Bryan Adams is out with Kick Ass, a piece quite similar to many of his past successes, which praises a return of rock’n’roll as an antidote to the dark period in which we have fallen and anticipates an album out in March. At the National Theater of Milan, from September and with great public success, it is going on stage Pretty Woman the musical, with the soundtrack by Bryan Adams himself.

The connection between the two news is that the singer-songwriter is also experiencing, like everyone, his moment of crisis? Maybe. But why does a work with such strongly retrograde, sexist and materialist themes still seem to have all this success today? For at least three good reasons. First of all because in reality we are still in the midst of a radical critique of moralism, which still today (or especially today?) Leads us to face a real war between the sexes. Secondly, because a Broadway musical with actors acting, singing and dancing at the same time, live and not on a screen, is always a rather intense experience, so much so that the musical in question has been sold out since 2018 and, in the case of the Italian square, has even been extended by two weeks (it was supposed to end on January 8, but will go on until January 22), after more than 80 replicas and 80,000 tickets sold. Last, but not least, with Pretty Woman we have the opportunity to bring out the theme of sex work which, today that gender issues are increasingly a mirror of what exists, is a victim of stereotypes and prejudices almost all over the world, so much so as to prevent it from being recognized as a real job . Lots of meat on the fire. But the 1990 romantic comedy, written by Garry Marshall and Jonathan F. Lawton, director and screenwriter respectively, is unsinkable and in the theatrical adaptation maintains the narrative structure of the film success awarded in ’91 with a Golden Globe for best actress ( “That big ass” Julia Roberts) and faithfully traces the moments of the love story of Vivian and Edward.

To fight the slightly dated conservatism, not just a soundtrack signed by the famous author of Summer of ’69, along with his trusted co-author Jim Vallance – who they can’t help but keep Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison -, not only a compact and very good dance troupe directed by Denise Holland Bethke, but also and above all a female director’s gaze: it is the Dutch Carline Brouwer – for this occasion together with Chiara Noschese – at the helm of the theatrical project, already to the direction of other musicals of the genre such as The Body Guard. Luckily, many women, even if despite this the reinterpretations are not so obvious, but there are and must be uncovered, otherwise this appointment with the 90s will have been in vain. Starting with the subtitle “I want more, I want the story” which risks making you fall out of your chair: do we really want to reaffirm the concept of the story as the best of all possible worlds? But do these poor 2021 teenagers still have to believe that finding a rich man is the only solution to fight a VAT number and live a better life?

“No, but in fact the concept at first reading is depressing, but if you follow the fil rouge of the story, the story of 2021 is a” no fairy tale “, in fact, but simply a true relationship, on an equal footing”. After all, Lucio Dalla already said that “the exceptional feat is to be normal” and I talk about this and much more with the co-star Martina Ciabatti Mennel, thunderous voice (and also for this reason already left for London where in February she will make her debut in the role of Ozzy Osbourne in the musical We Will Rock You), which in Pretty Woman at the Nazionale is Kit De Luca, the best friend of the protagonist. In the film it has an important role emotionally, but practically marginal, while in the musical it is decisive. “I understand that this joke can cause hives, but on closer inspection there is a reversal in this rewriting, and I feel like saying that Kit in the theater is an almost feminist character”. Strong words, but in fact Kit is a contemporary sex worker, who had to make do by rewriting her rules, with her terms and conditions, exposing herself to the dangers of the trade, but alongside Vivian (played in the theater by Beatrice Baldaccini ) in all respects and teaching her to take care of herself. «Golden rule: you decide who, when and how much. You are in control, not society. Never mind what other people think, the important thing is to always keep your dignity, your strength, your rules within yourself. Determine the degree of risk you are exposing yourself to. ”

In the public debate, the most widespread position on sex work, even within part of the feminist movement, is that “all prostitutes are victims”, either of actual exploitation by others, or of introjected oppression. The theme is interesting and the age-old question rich in nuances, the stories are many and all different, certainly there are many linked to a system of oppression, but there are also those, let’s say, “virtuous”, such as those coming from Prostitution Information Center at Enge Kerksteeg, in Amsterdam, where we work primarily to overcome prejudices about sex workers through dialogue. Closed homes such as those in the Red Light District are often well equipped to ensure decent working conditions, ensuring that girls always do so voluntarily. Unfortunately, exploitation also exists in that context, and centers such as the PIC serve to seek more and more forms of protection, but the boundary between exploitation and personal choice is always very thin.

In Italy, after the approval of the Merlin law which abolished the brothels in 1958, the public space became the designated place, but despite a decrease in the numbers recorded to date – the Italian model is the abolitionist one – there is no coincidence effective with a decrease in the phenomenon, but more a change of form. “Sex work is by definition consensual sex. Non-consensual sex is not sex work, it is sexual violence or slavery ”, quotes the manifesto written in Brussels in 2005 by one of the largest assemblies of sex workers from all over the world. Thus, reflect on the meaning of a work like Pretty Woman today it seemed useless, when perhaps it is not. The hope is that even the heterogeneous public who surprisingly crowded the halls to see it, was able to make the same arguments that we are doing in this article, realizing that the word fable has the opposite meaning today: it is a fairy tale to have a real, clear, equal, respectful relationship.

Not surprisingly, in fact, the Vivian of the theatrical rewrite will overturn the scene of violence in the hotel room – which in the film version ended with Stuckye (Edward’s friend and colleague) beating her and Edward interrupting the violence, while in the theater, violence is not consummated because Vivian defends herself very well without the need for male help. A courageous operation, therefore, in many respects, which in the end brought to the theater a very long show with more than 60 workers, including actors, dancers, workers and creative team, in a complex moment for the whole sector, and despite the reduced capacities and the risk of interruption around the corner (the musical had to stop for Covid19 at Christmas and New Year). But did you want the story? Here she is: Pretty Woman the musical it turned out to be the highest-selling show in 2021.