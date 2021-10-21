Pretty woman | do not go!

#Pretty woman, don’t go away! (Thursday 21 October 2021)

The season of the National Theater of Milan restarts on the notes of the musical Pretty woman which will run until January 8, 2022. The theatrical adaptation of the 1990 cult film of the same name that won Julia Roberts a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film the following year, debuted on Broadway only in 2018 and then take a pandemic break until this summer. After London and Hamburg, here it is also in Milan !!! The plot roughly follows what has already been seen in the film, but with extensive insights into the bond between the two protagonists, Vivian and Edward, who gradually tighten the more the affection between the two turns into love. Written in pairs by Garry Marshall and Jonathan F. Lawton, the film’s legendary director and original screenwriter respectively, the show uses a soundtrack that is a mix … Read on nonewsmagazine

Advertising





Latest News from the network: #Pretty woman The happy ending story of the reopening of theaters “You are back to live a fairytale”. The message on the empty seats for the compulsory distancing at the end of September at the National Theater, was the premiere of “Pretty Woman“, is actually much more significant than one might think. And the fairy tale is not only the love story we know from the cinema now on the bill in Milan. The story with a happy ending is …

Loading... Advertisements ‘Women In Hollywood’, on the red carpet of Elle many celebrities … the second – many years earlier – instead wore the costume of Cat Woman . Women in Hollywood … Even Lucy Hale, best known for Pretty Little Liars, opted for a Versace suit, …









#Pretty woman







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: #Pretty woman





