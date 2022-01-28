“Pretty Woman” extended by popular demand until March 5th – DHN

“Pretty Woman – The Musical”the show that in 2021 recorded, on an Italian level, the attendance records and tickets sold at the theaterextends his stay to CheBanca National Theater! in Milan until Saturday 5 March.

A decision by popular demand after repeated sold out registered in the period between October and December.

THE FORTE DIRECTOR: AN AWARD FOR QUALITY AND ORGANIZATION

“TO starting Friday 11 February – explains Matteo Fortedirector of the National and Lirico theaters of Milan and managing director for Italy of Stage Entertainment – after a short break of well-deserved rest, the company will return to perform for another three weeks.

With this decision we also want to give a positive message to the market and to the entire sector. Just as we were courageous in February 2021 to try in the middle of the pandemic, investing time and resources to stage this musical, in the same way today – despite a resurgence of infections and therefore with a lot of uncertainty, we want to give a message of strength and hope. to the whole sector which is in great difficulty. Let’s try to resist by proposing something that the public has shown to appreciate a lotor“.

Matteo Forte – founder among other things in recent months of the new platform social “HeArt” (dedicated to all fans of entertainment and art) – points out what the strong, clear and unequivocal message of this decision is:

“If you propose a quality show, with trained artists and a competent organization able to enforce the rules that guarantee safety inside the theater, you can get results like these. Which, you assure him, in times of a pandemic are unimaginable, but even if reports even in the pre-Covid period would have been, in terms of attendance and consensus, exceptional.

The public, like never before, needs a mix of quality and lightheartedness and “Pretty Woman” is the perfect synthesis of all this.“.

“I WANT MORE, I WANT THE FAIRY TALE”



Written in pairs by Garry Marshall And Jonathan F. Lawtonrespectively legendary director and original screenwriter of the film, the show uses a soundtrack that is a mix of pop and romantic songs written by two excellent composers, Bryan Adams and his trusted co-author Jim Vallance, and the unforgettable 1964 worldwide hit “Oh, Pretty Woman” from Roy Orbison.

The theatrical adaptation maintains the narrative structure of the film success awarded in 1991 with a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film (Julia Roberts) and faithfully traces the moments of the love story of Vivian and Edward.