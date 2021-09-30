Pretty Woman: from the cinema to the stage the musical becomes a little less “pretty”

Let’s say it right away: “Pretty Woman the musical”, now on stage at the Nazionale, does not disappoint. Nor does it betray the film. Yet he consciously loses its “soul”: the famous hit by Roy Orbison, which contributed so much to its success and which is deeply implanted in everyone’s memory, is missing. There is little “Pretty Woman” song in the “Pretty Woman” musical. At the end of the first act we say “after, not now”: but why? It is known that the public is waiting for it but deliberately denied it, and this certainly disappoints.

The grand finale with the artists all on stage is not enough to garner the applause. It is a sense of lack and suspension that runs through the whole show: the fault of the screenplay by Garry Marshall and Jonathan F. Lawton, director and screenwriter of the film, who must adapt to the stage a cult of cinema very characterized and driven by the charm of his two interpreters. , Julia Roberts dazzling and Richard Gere so sexy.

Anyway, nothing to say about the made in Italy staging: the performers are good, the ensemble close-knit, well-chosen scenographies, perhaps more could be done on the costumes, and finally the small orchestra that accompanies live supports the music very well. by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The “strong” moments are not lacking, among all the opera scene with the insistent parallel between the contemporary couple of lovers and the nineteenth-century Violetta / Alfredo, with the ensemble in mournful black that twirls and the musical short circuit between the notes of “Traviata” and those of the musical: regret …

The musical retraces the original story, recalling the rampant 80s (the film is from 1990) today so regretted, the slightly phony and excessive glamor, the exaltation of the vulture managers, the naive fairytale philosophy that comes true against every expectation. And there is, however, a new, more marked connotation of female awareness: Vivian immediately says she wants to change, “fly away” from that life. On several occasions he proclaims: “I say who, I say when, I say how much.” #metoo did not pass in vain.

She is a naive but proud girl, Vivian: a nice car, a chic apartment and being able to leave the street are not enough for her, if she will still remain a luxury maintained. She wants the story or nothing, the knight on a white horse who has a sword left comes to snatch her from the “tower” declaring eternal love and respect. We know it will, and it’s nice to believe it for once. There is her awkwardness and smile, there is Mr. Thompson who acts as the fairy godmother and mentor of the quick bon ton apprenticeship. There is also the iconic reference to “that big ass Cinderella”, (the only one?) Example of those who managed to leave the basement for the party hall.

In this Milanese version with the direction of Carline Brouwer, associate direction of Chiara Noschese, choreography by Denise Holland Bethke and sets by Carla Janssen Höfeit, in the role of Vivian is Beatrice Baldaccini, interpreter of an experienced musical (“Grease”, “Hairspray “,” Let’s dance on the world “) and of sure personality. Edward is Thomas Santu, multifaceted interpreter, from the musical (“Spamalot”, “Ghost”) to “Don Matteo”. The friend Kit is entrusted to Martina Ciabatti Mennell with a great voice and the essential Mr. Thompson to Cristian Ruiz, who doubles playing the role of Happy Man, a character that was not there in the film and that in the musical has the task to explain to the viewer and sometimes become a demiurge of the characters’ destiny.

Pretty Woman, National Theater, piazza Piemonte, until 8 January, 29/67 euros, teatronazionale.it