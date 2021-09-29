Pretty Woman, from the film to the musical what changes: from the new Happy Man character to the disappearance of the “bitches and snails”

The call girl Vivian Ward, with a secretly romantic soul but disappointed enough in life to still believe in fairy tales, agrees with the rich and charming businessman Edward Lewis, for one night together for a fee. It will be because of his spontaneity, his pride or his way of being, but the man in question he is strongly attracted to her and hires her for the whole weekto. Straight deal. It’s just work: for $ 3,000 it will be his company even in corporate situations. Of course, with suitable clothes and etiquette lessons.

We are in Beverly Hills and this is the story of “Pretty Woman”, The film with Richard Gere And Julia Roberts which has made even the most cynical spectators dream since 1990. At least for two hours. Now this modern fairy tale has become an international musical. After Broadway, Hamburg and London, “Pretty Woman the musical” also arrives in Milan, from 28 September to 8 January at the CheBanca National Theater!. Written by the director of the film Garry Marshall paired with the original screenwriter Jonathan F. Lawton, the show has a brand new soundtrack performed live. The pop-rock and romantic 80s songs are by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, except “Oh, Pretty Woman”, which is a Roy Orbison classic.

What are the curiosities of the theatrical adaptation? What changes compared to the film?

A new character: Happy Man

The theatrical adaptation maintains the narrative structure of the cinematic success and faithfully traces its key moments. But it introduces a new character: Happy Man. In the Italian version played by Cristian Ruiz, Happy Man is inspired by the black guy who greets in the film, on the street, with a: “Welcome to Hollywood!”. Represents the dream. He is a kind of puppeteer, a meta-character who embodies destiny and weaves the threads of history. Sometimes he speaks directly to the audience, other times he enters the story. It is he who delivers the actors to the protagonists Beatrice Baldaccini as Vivian Ward e Thomas Santu as Edward Lewis, the map of the stars. Hollywood stars? No, the stars of destiny, bright points to which you can direct your gaze so as not to get lost along the streets of the city, to go straight to the choice of yourself.

The direction of the musical and the creative team are female

“I’m so tired of letting everyone but me define a woman’s worth,” says Vivian. The director of the musical Carline Brouwer it starts from this consideration of the protagonist to trace her identity in the musical. Vivian is a girl who, born in the wrong place, is determined to take her life in hand to change it. “This is the story of a young woman who dares – she explains – who finds the strength in herself to choose what she believes in“. And he adds, addressing the spectators: “We dream that she can change your life a little and that when you return home you will take the step you always wanted but never dared to take”. Besides her, the entire creative team of the show is female. Pretty Woman thus becomes the symbol of overcoming prejudices. She had a tough youth with little chance, she grew up in a poor and squalid neighborhood but has a rich inner life. She is proud and proud of herself.

The fist in the face

The punch in the face that Stuckey (actor Gabriele Foschi), Edward’s lawyer, punches Vivian in the film there is none in the theatrical adaptation. On the contrary, it is Vivian, offended and angry at the man’s violent attitude towards him, who kicks him. The choice to reverse the situation it serves to underline how aware Vivian is of her worth and his dignity as a person. A radical change from the original screenplay of the film, in line with the awareness against gender violence that has made its way from the 90s to today. The fact that she is the one to rebel changes the perspective for the public.

“Snail bitches”

In the movie, at the famous business dinner with Edwuard, Vivian doesn’t know how to use cutlery properly and sends an escargot flying off the plate, a typical recipe of French cuisine that is very chic. The snail is caught on the fly by a waiter as she exclaims: “Snail bitches!“. Here, this episode is impossible to achieve in the theatrical transposition. It would take a snail the size of a calf to get the public to notice it. Therefore the gala scene in the restaurant is rendered differently. The protagonists are at the Voltaire together with David Morse (here son of the ship builder), but the club in the musical also becomes a ballroom, so Vivian, in addition to good manners, must remember the dance steps that the director of the ship taught her. Thompson’s hotel and not the position of the forks on the table, as in the film. However, the scene is made amusing by its awkwardness: she does not know how to move in that place so not suited to her. She doesn’t sit down right away when the chair is moved, she shakes her hand like a man. The introduction of the ballroom is a gimmick to introduce the choreographic part, signed by Denise Hollande Bethke and give a touch of lightness to the evening that had taken a heavy turn. There is no musical without dance.

The bath tub

Even in the theatrical transposition, one of the key elements of the film cannot be missing, the bathtub. In the film, between foam and relaxation, Vivian tenderly caresses Edward and he indulges in an intimacy that he does not expect. In the theater, whether there is water or not, we will see she is in the tub after the first night together. And, as in the film, he is benevolently amazed to hear her sing a little out of tune while listening to the Walkman, in full respect of the 80’s technology. But the song won’t be Prince’s Kiss. Will sing “I could get used to this”By Adams. The title, “I Could Get Used to This,” invites one to ask what Vivian might get used to. To luxury or to love.

The sex scenes

The film suggests more than to see. Because the sex between Vivien and Edward is the consequence of a feeling that is born slowly. You imagine, you can guess from the dialogue and the complicity. But that’s not what you’d expect from a casual relationship between a rich man and a call girl. The musical also follows the moments of the film chronologically, unmistakable but not too strong. Him shirtless, she in a slip after the first night together. The kiss, considered too intimate, will also arrive on stage as a surprise element. The most explicit sex scene? The one in which she undoes her bathrobe and lies down on the piano in one of the rooms of the hotel, like in the film. Again the lights go out.

Shopping

The stage shopping scene does not feature the film’s numerous dress changes. It would have become too long and boring in the theater. The scene of prejudice remains of orders from an elegant shop on Rodeo Drive. The attendants treat Vivian with superiority because of her ways that are inappropriate to the context. He spits his butt before entering, shows up with his belly uncovered and catches sight of one of the more expensive items. The revenge will also come in the musical. Vivian will go shopping accompanied by Edward in one of the most exclusive shops and it will be the owner himself to suggest the most suitable garments to enhance her beauty. She will come out dressed in white with a wide-brimmed hat, like a true up town girl.

The Lotus Esprit SE turbo

The mythical car that “curves as if it were on the rails” is not on the scene. For obvious reasons of space and technique. His thunderous presence is not seen but his powerful presence is felt. We talk about it, because it is a status symbol that cannot be overlooked. As in the film, you declare that you can also drive a racing car of this magnitude. He knows everything, he knows how the pedals are arranged: they are comfortable even for a woman. But that’s not the case with her since she carries the number 40 and has problems driving her like a man doesn’t.

The end

Vivian returns home to her squalid neighborhood where she shares an apartment with her friend Kit De Luca, played by Martina Ciabatti Mennell. He has an important nest egg to change his life: wants to go back to school, get educated, create a new future. If in the film, Edward shows up in the limousine for the grand finale and climbs the fire escape, in the musical his return as a lover remains a question. He could arrive from above as in contemporary circus shows, emerge from a trapdoor on the stage, use the bicycle, which today is a must for respecting the environment. Or arrive pulled by a pulley in the company of Happy Man, like the deux ex machina of Greek tragedies. The production does not want to spoil. The only element of certainty, the scale. Which makes you think of every love story of human memory, of the balcony of Romeo and Juliet, of the braids of the princess locked up in the tower and of her fearless knight. But also to an anonymous story from the 1980s, one in thousands in which she manages to free herself from a destiny with a foregone conclusion