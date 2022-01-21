Pretty Woman gives a two hour long dream: Camilla Esposito as Julia Roberts – DHN

“I want more, I want the story”.

This is one of the most famous phrases pronounced in the film “Pretty Woman”, a film starring with immense success by Julia Roberts, who obtained a Golden Glob and an Oscar nomination for the role, and Richard Gere.

And it is a fairytale. The film continues to enchant with every television passage and the musical was no less.

In August 2018, the theatrical adaptation celebrated its world premiere on Broadway getting sold out. Suspended until recently in London and Hamburg due to the pandemic, it has returned to the stage of the West End from July 2021, where it will be staged until April 2022.

In our Milan he made his debut with enormous success on September 28th at the Teatro Nazionale Che Banca! and the reruns, given the great demand, have been extended until January 22nd.

The theme that runs through the film and imposes itself, very strongly, in the hearts and minds of the spectators is the dream, the sweet and romantic one, the one that makes you believe that everything is possible and that happiness, like love, can be found. even on a bench on Hollywood Boulevard.

We know history.

The young caller Vivian Ward (Camilla Esposito) meets the rich and handsome businessman by chance Edward Lewis (Thomas Santu) arrived in Beverly Hills to close a deal. After a night together, he is struck by her friendliness and beauty and hires her as his partner for the whole week by offering her $ 3,000. Edward’s friend and lawyer, Philip Stuckey (Gabriel Dim), advises him to take a girl with him to a business dinner to impress David Morse (Lorenzo Tognocchi), head of the large shipping company that Lewis want to buy. Then invite Vivian and leaves her the money to buy suitable clothes. Despite the difficulties associated with being unfairly mistreated by some of the Rodeo Drive store clerks, Vivian get help from the hotel manager, Mr. Thompson (Andrea Verzicco), who sends her to a friend’s tailor’s shop and teaches her how to behave at the table on social occasions. Meanwhile, the relationship between Vivian and Edward from a normal business relationship it becomes more and more like love, of which he is a witness Kit (Veronica Barchielli), a young prostitute and friend of Vivian.

Vivian and Edward they will fall in love with each other even though they come from totally different worlds.

The theatrical adaptation maintains, almost intact, the narrative structure of the cinematic success and the magical atmospheres are partially respected. Directed by Carlin Brouwer it is good: dynamic, precise, nothing is left to chance. And the all-Italian touch of Chiara Noschese you can read between the lines clearly and clearly.

As soon as he arrived in the theater, a voice announced that that day the role of Vivian would be played by Camilla Esposito instead of Beatrice Baldaccini. I admit I did not hear the news happily. On the contrary.

I changed my mind after only a few scenes. Camilla Esposito it has in itself all the characteristics of the great performer. Singing, dancing, acting: every aspect is taken care of, every look tells and captures. The beautiful voice gives strength to otherwise weak songs, and the presence on stage is reassuring and “full”. The theatrical times are the right ones and the Scala studio gives her an ability to occupy space in an elegant and refined way. In short, Camilla Esposito was a slap-up Vivian.

Thomas Santu he played Edward in a way that suited the character. At first reluctant to let go, then in love and sweet. Santu has experience and he shows it in every scene in which he is the protagonist. Strong, confident, excellent singer and actor, fascinating at the right point.

Veronica Barchielli it’s pure fun. His Kit De Luca amuses and falls in love. Nice, confident in the sung parts, excellent job on stage. A real pleasure to watch it.

Andrea Verzicco never contradicts itself. In the many roles played, from the narrator to Mr. Thompson, he has shown mastery and versatility to sell. A true certainty of the Italian musical.

Mention for Gabriele Foschi And Lorenzo Tognocchi. Good and convincing in the roles of Philip Stuckey and David Morse.

In the end Pietro Mattarelli: his Giulio tears endless laughter and demonstrates a certain mastery of classical technique.

In short Stage Entertainment returns to make us dream and does it with the style that suits it: in a grandiose way and without spared any expense.

The only sore point, in an almost perfect production, are the translations and the songs. After leaving the theater, apart from the famous “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison, not a single one remains in the head. And you continue to dream only by rethinking about love.