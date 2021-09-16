Pretty woman, Julia Roberts and the timeless myth of Cinderella

Pretty woman – which will be broadcast tonight at 21.25 on Rai 1 – is perhaps the film that most of all represents a true classic of sentimental comedy. The film of Garry Marshall with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere has entered so forcefully in the collective imagination to be able to record excellent audiences at each television passage, despite 31 years have passed since its release in theaters.

Pretty woman, the plot

Vivian (Julia Roberts) is a woman who makes ends meet by being a prostitute on the busy streets of Los Angeles. One night, during her shift, Vivian meets Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), an entrepreneur who appears to have gotten lost on Hollywood Boulevard with a car that does not seem capable of driving. Vivian then offers to help him get to the hotel where the man resides in exchange for a small amount of money. At their destination, Edward invites Vivian to his hotel room and the two end up spending the night together.

The next morning, when Vivian she is already preparing to return to her everyday life, Edward offers her an unmissable deal. He asks her to stay together for a week in exchange for an astronomical sum. Vivian will have to not only keep him company, but also be his companion on some social occasions related to the work of Edward, who is in the process of buying a company. What began as a mere professional exchange ends up turning into something that neither Vivian nor Edward had planned.

Because the film has become a classic

When Julia Roberts and Richard Gere agreed to participate in Pretty woman probably neither of them expected the success of the late film Garry Marshall had, both on the public and on the critics. Arrived in theaters on March 23, 1990, the film grossed nearly five hundred million dollars, making Julia Roberts a world star. But despite the global success it was perhaps even more unthinkable to imagine that Pretty woman it would stand the test of time, continuing to be a motivational film for several generations of women. Pretty woman, therefore, it has not been satisfied with becoming a true classic of the seventh art, but has become one of those extreme cases of films that are reviewed at each television broadcast and which are still able to record record ratings. Movies like Ghost or Bodyguard they have on their side a form of affection from the public that has made them timeless: Pretty woman is undoubtedly the progenitor of this genre of successful films.

A success that, in fact, was not guaranteed. As told by Republic, when you started thinking about Pretty woman, the plot at the center of the film was very different from what everyone knows today. Originally the film was supposed to be a drama, centered on a woman addicted to drugs who was abandoned in a New York alley with the $ 3,000 received as payment for the exploitation of her body. Fortunately, this variant of the plot did not go through and Pretty woman became not only a romantic comedy, but also a retelling of the myth of Cinderella, which placed the idea of ​​redemption and a happy ending at the center of its narrative. Unlike modern reinterpretations – like the latest Amazon Prime Video movie, in which Cinderella loses much of its charm -, Pretty woman he managed to rewrite the classic fairy tale, bringing it to the 90s. From Cinderella Pretty woman inherits the idea of ​​a kind and pure-hearted protagonist, characterized by an adverse fate that made her poor and without many means of support. And, above all, there remains the idea of ​​a “prince” who ends up being seduced by the good heart of the protagonist and who undertakes to give her a happy ending of revenge.

In fact, to want to research the reasons that have made it Pretty woman a much loved classic, the first that must be emphasized is precisely its ability to tell an evolutionary path of the two characters. If on the one hand Edward discovers that he has a heart and a conscience and that he is not the classic unscrupulous businessman, it is above all on the character of Vivian that the greatest narrative growth is concentrated. In Vivian there is the social redemption – because, in the end, he manages to leave the pavement for his personal happy ending – but also and above all the personal claim. Vivian is used to being treated like meat at the mercy of the highest bidder: but in the course of the film she is seen transforming, accepting that she is not a “thing” or a worthless person. A prime example is the famous shopping scene a Rodeo Drive: at the first attempt to shop the woman, still too tied to her past, is thrown out in a bad way. The second time, however, the viewer can witness the transformation of the woman, who becomes a lady, almost someone to be taken as a model. And cinema audiences have always liked stories of redemption and growth, the kind of story in which there is the consolation that, at times, dreams can come true. Another theme shared with the legend of Cinderella.