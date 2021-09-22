Pretty Woman: Julia Roberts, her red hair in the film is the consequence of an “accident”

Julia Roberts was forced to have her hair dyed red late at night following an accident on the set of Pretty Woman, a 1990 film directed by Garry Marshall.

Julia Roberts wears a blonde wig when she meets businessman Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere, in one of the opening scenes of Pretty Woman, although the following morning Vivian flaunts her longs hair reds. However, red is not Roberts’ natural hair color: an accident occurred during one of the most famous scenes in the film that forced the actress to dye her hair.

Roberts had purposely dyed her hair red to play the role of Vivian Ward but an accident occurred, which threatened to cause serious production problems, during the scene in which Julia sings a famous song by Prince in the bathtub.

According to Collider, the crew members had used a very strong detergent in order to get the highest possible number of bubbles in the bathtub. That detergent was so strong that it caused Roberts’ auburn hair color to fade and the makeup artists were forced to return to the set late at night to restore the original color.

Julia Roberts has sported a lot of different hairstyles and colors throughout her career but during a Late Night interview with David Letterman, dating back to 1989, the actress revealed to the presenter what the true color of her hair is: “My hair is blonde, a kind of dark blonde“.