“Pretty Woman”, musical extended until January 22, 2022 – DHN

Beyond 50 thousand tickets sold And show extended until January 22, 2022, here are the news of “Pretty Woman – The Musical”, currently on stage at CheBanca National Theater! from Milan.

Stage Entertainment continues to make us dream with the timeless romantic comedy of 1990, a universal story that still moves and makes you smile at the same time.

Written in pairs by Garry Marshall And Jonathan F. Lawton, respectively legendary director and original screenwriter of the film, the show uses a soundtrack that is a mix of pop and romantic songs written by two excellent composers, Bryan Adams and its trusted co-author Jim Vallance, and the unforgettable world hit of 1964 “Oh, Pretty Woman” from Roy Orbison.

The theatrical adaptation maintains the narrative structure of the film success awarded in 1991 with a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film (Julia Roberts) and faithfully traces the moments of the love story of Vivian and Edward.

The young caller Vivian Ward (Beatrice Baldaccini) meets the rich and handsome businessman by chance Edward Lewis (Thomas Santu) arrived in Beverly Hills to close a deal. After a night together, he is struck by her friendliness and beauty and hires her as his partner for the whole week by offering her $ 3,000. Edward’s friend and lawyer, Philip Stuckey (Gabriel Dim), advises him to take a girl with him to a business dinner to impress David Morse (Lorenzo Tognocchi), head of the large shipping company that Lewis want to buy. Then invite Vivian and leaves her the money to buy suitable clothes. Despite the difficulties associated with being unfairly mistreated by some of the Rodeo Drive store clerks, Vivian get help from the hotel manager, Mr. Thompson (Cristian Ruiz), who sends her to a friend’s tailor’s shop and teaches her how to behave at the table on social occasions. Meanwhile, the relationship between Vivian and Edward from a normal business relationship it becomes more and more like love, of which he witnesses Kit (Martina Ciabatti Mennell), a young prostitute and friend of Vivian.

Vivian and Edward they will fall in love with each other even though they come from totally different worlds.

Alongside the sentimental theme, which has in fact fascinated a heterogeneous audience of dreamers and dreamers, some very current themes are still the strong point of this tireless story halfway between “Cinderella” and “My Fair Lady”. The revenge of a woman in search of herself and her dignity, the change of two different people, by class, who do not discriminate against each other but who approach each other by revolutionizing themselves and their way of thinking, the strength of the feelings that have the better of fame and money, the overcoming of appearances in a world that cannot go beyond preconceptions. A hymn to freedom that overcomes prejudices and conventions, a transversal story that overcomes social and age differences.

The protagonist is the music of the 80s, performed live by a 6-element pop / rock style band, just like the author of the soundtrack, Bryan Adams. The music is typical of the years between 1980 and 1990 as are the settings of the show. As on the scene conflicting feelings are faced and experienced, so the romantic themes will be accompanied by slow songs while the more heated and engaging themes, linked to the redemption and the realization of one’s dreams, will be more rhythmic and intense. The music remains the original one written by Bryan Adams, no element of modification, adaptation or reworking has taken place in this all-Italian staging, where the musical numbers keep alive the strong connection between the pieces of the musical and the stylistic code that distinguishes its author. .

In August 2018, the musical celebrated its world premiere on Broadway getting sold out. Suspended until recently in London and Hamburg due to the pandemic, it has returned to the stage of the West End from July 2021, where it will be staged until April 2022.