Pretty Woman or Light of your eyes

Tonight on TV 22 September what to see: Pretty Woman on Rai 1, On Canale 5 Light of your eyes, on Rete 4 appointment with Zona Bianca

This is the list of programs that will be broadcast tonight, Wednesday 22 September, on the major Italian television networks.

On Rai 1 from 21.25 the film “Pretty Woman”, with: Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, Ralph Bellamy, Jason Alexander, Laura San Giacomo, Hector Elizondo, Alex Hyde-White, Amy Yasbeck.

The show on Rai 2 aired at 21.20 “Inspector Coliandro”.

The program will be broadcast on Rai 3 at 9.20pm “Who has seen?”, conducted by Federica Sciarelli.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 22 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

The series will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 9.25pm “Light of your eyes”.

The show will air on Italia 1 at 9.30pm “Honolulu” conducted by Fatima Trotta and Francesco Mandelli,

On Rete 4 at 21.20 appointment with the current affairs program “White Zone”.

What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove

The documentary will be broadcast on La7 at 9.15pm “Hunting Hitler”.

On TV8 at 9.30 pm on air “X factor hearings”.

The talk-show is back on channel Nove of the digital terrestrial broadcast at 9.35 pm “Agreements & disagreements” conducted by Andrea Scanzi and Luca Sommi.

The film on Iris aired at 9.00 pm “Ocean’s Twelve” by Steven Soderbergh, featuring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Vincent Cassel, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Martina Stella.

We also point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Rai 4 (Real Steel, 21.20) and Rai Movie (Opposite poles, 21.10).