Pretty Woman: plot, cast, trivia about the film

Is titled Pretty Woman and is a sentimental film, released in cinemas starting from August 14, 1990, directed by Garry Marshall and that will be broadcast Tuesday 22 September 2021 in prime time at 21.25 on Rai 1. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Pretty Woman: the cast

In cast of the film Pretty Woman, we find the presence of the following actors: Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, Ralph Bellamy, Jason Alexander, Hector Elizondo, Laura Sangiacomo, Laura San Giacomo, Amy Yasbeck, Ezinor Donaheu, Alex Hyde-White.





Pretty Woman: the plot

Vivian Ward she survives working as a prostitute on Hollywood Boulevard. When she meets the prince of her dreams, who arrives on her wild horse, she doesn’t immediately recognize him as her savior. The prince, a ruthless and wealthy businessman named Edward Lewis, doesn’t know she could be more than just a sidewalk girl and changes her decision after the first night with the beautiful stranger.

Being the first person to surprise him in a long time, Edward realizes that the light is advancing at the end of the tunnel. He’s about to become a better person, while Vivian has a new chance to start over.

Pretty Woman: some curiosities about the film

At first, the film was to be titled 3000, which referred to the money Edward promises Vivian to spend the weekend with him. He was then chosen Pretty Woman just like the song of the same name by Roy Orbison which was included in the soundtrack.

The scene in which Gere closes the case containing the necklace on Roberts’ fingers was an improvisation that made Julia laugh: the director decided to keep that scene in the montage, as it was extremely natural. Richard Gere actually plays the piano in the hotel bar and the piece was composed by the actor specifically for the film.