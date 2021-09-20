“Pretty Woman” ready to debut on September 28 at the CheBanca National Theater! “I want more, I want the story” | DHN

Here we are! Long last Tuesday 28 September the CheBanca National Theater! prepares to raise the curtain with the anticipated debut of “Pretty Woman – THEthe musical “.

Stage Entertainment returns to make us dream with the timeless romantic comedy of 1990, a universal story that still moves and makes you smile at the same time.

Written in pairs by Garry Marshall And Jonathan F. Lawton, respectively legendary director and original screenwriter of the film, the show uses a soundtrack that is a mix of pop and romantic songs written by two excellent composers, Bryan Adams and his trusted co-author Jim Vallance, and the unforgettable 1964 worldwide hit “Oh, Pretty Woman” from Roy Orbison.

The theatrical adaptation maintains the narrative structure of the film success awarded in 1991 with a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film (Julia Roberts) and faithfully traces the moments of the love story of Vivian and Edward.

Alongside the sentimental theme, which has in fact fascinated a heterogeneous audience of dreamers and dreamers, some very current themes are still the strong point of this tireless story halfway between Cinderella and My Fair Lady. The revenge of a woman in search of herself and her dignity, the change of two different people, by class, who do not discriminate against each other but who approach each other by revolutionizing themselves and their way of thinking, the strength of the feelings that have the better of fame and money, the overcoming of appearances in a world that cannot go beyond preconceptions. A hymn to freedom that overcomes prejudices and conventions, a transversal story that overcomes social and age differences.

The protagonist is the music of the 80s, performed live by a band of 6 elements in a pop / rock style, just like the author of the soundtrack, Bryan Adams. The music is typical of the years between 1980 and 1990 as are the settings of the show. Just as on the scene conflicting feelings are faced and experienced, so the romantic themes will be accompanied by slow songs while the more heated and engaging themes, linked to the redemption and the realization of one’s dreams, will be more rhythmic and intense. The music remains the original one written by Bryan Adams, no element of modification, adaptation or reworking has taken place in this all-Italian staging, where the musical numbers keep alive the strong connection between the pieces of the musical and the stylistic code that distinguishes its author. .

In August 2018, the musical celebrated its world premiere on Broadway getting sold out. Suspended until recently in London and Hamburg due to the pandemic, it returned to the West End stage from July 2021, where it will be staged until April 2022.

In Milan “Pretty Woman” is staged at the CheBanca National Theater! until January 8, 2022.

HISTORY

The young caller Vivian Ward (Beatrice Baldaccini) meets the rich and handsome businessman by chance Edward Lewis (Thomas Santu) arrived in Beverly Hills to close a deal. After a night together, he is struck by her friendliness and beauty and hires her as his partner for the whole week by offering her $ 3,000. Edward’s friend and lawyer, Philip Stuckey (Gabriel Dim), advises him to take a girl with him to a business dinner to impress David Morse (Lorenzo Tognocchi), head of the large shipping company that Lewis want to buy. Then invite Vivian and leaves her the money to buy the right clothes. Despite the difficulties associated with being unfairly mistreated by some of the Rodeo Drive store clerks, Vivian get help from the hotel manager, Mr. Thompson (Cristian Ruiz), who sends her to a friend’s tailor’s shop and teaches her how to behave at the table on social occasions. Meanwhile, the relationship between Vivian and Edward from a normal business relationship it becomes more and more like love, of which he is a witness Kit (Martina Ciabatti Mennell), a young prostitute and friend of Vivian.

Vivian and Edward they will fall in love with each other even though they come from totally different worlds.

DIRECTOR’S NOTES

“PRETTY WOMAN is a romantic love story between two people born in completely different situations; one was “born with a shirt”, the other in a poor and squalid neighborhood. When you are born rich, like Edward in our story, you certainly have more chances in life, but that doesn’t mean you have a more humanly fulfilled life. Vivian, our protagonist, had a tough youth with few possibilities, but she has a rich inner life, she is proud and proud of herself.

Destiny unites Edward and Vivian, and when they open their hearts and minds to each other, as well as other ways of thinking about life and the world, they become better people to each other. If we dare to go beyond (pre) judgments, social status and ego, we can live a free and emotionally satisfying life. “It’s not the clothes, it’s what’s inside you,” Vivian says.

Another very important element in the show is the dream: we all need to have dreams. Happy Man, our third main character represents destiny. We can all look for signs in life that give us direction, that guide us. Every day we can make new choices and every choice will have consequences, Happy Man and his tribe lead the story and hope to open our eyes to others, dreams and opportunities. Dreams can give us a purpose, something to strive for. Don’t be satisfied, don’t give up, dare to take that step and keep the fire in your heart alive.

Last, not least, we tell the story of a young woman who finds strength in herself and dares to choose what she firmly believes in. One of his quotes is: “I’m so tired of letting everyone but me define a woman’s worth“.

The main creative team of the show is female and it is no coincidence. We will give Pretty Woman our personal stamp and make Vivian a strong and inspiring woman for all viewers.

We dream that she can change your life a little and that when you return home you will take the step you always wanted but never dared to take.“

Carline Brouwer

Show hours:

Tuesday to Saturday 8.45 pm

Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 3.30 pm

Ticket prices: Tue, Wed, Thu, 8.45 pm

Sat afternoon 3.30 pm Fri, Sat evening, 8.45 pm

Sun afternoon 3.30 pm VIP armchair € 58.00 € 67.00 Poltronissima € 54.00 € 62.00 Armchair € 47.00 € 53.00 Tunnel € 36.00 € 47.00 Reduced Visibility € 29.00 € 36.00

Purchase tickets:

www.ticketone.it – www.teatronazionale.it

BOXOFFICE HOURS

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

14.00 – 19.00

MONDAY

On the occasion of the shows on Monday, the box office will be open from 17.00 to 19.00.

IN THE EVENING

After 19.00

The box office will be open exclusively for the sale and collection of tickets for the show that same evening.

INFOLINE TICKET OFFICE

TUESDAY-SATURDAY

15.00 – 18.00

Call 02 0064 0888

SMS or Whatsapp at 344.199.66.21

boxoffice@teatronazionale.it

SAFETY

The National Theater strives to comply with the rules that provide for social distancing and responsibly adopts all the precautionary measures against Covid19, to protect spectators and its employees, collaborators and artists. The Theater is therefore a very safe place!

GENERAL COVID-19 RULES

The temperature at the entrance to the foyer is measured to the public, a wide range of hand sanitizing dispensers is made available in several points of the Theater, spectators are invited to respect the distance, to wear a mask both when traveling and during performances, and to avoid crowding situations for the entire duration of the stay in the spaces of the Theater.

The limit number of admissions to the hall is regulated by the competent authorities and the Theater, consequently, does not sell tickets beyond this limit.

GREEN PASS

On the basis of current legislation (Legislative Decree 22 April 2021, n.52, Prime Ministerial Decree: 17 June 2021, Circular 10-8-2021 of the Ministry of the Interior) regarding the green certification COVID-19 (Green Pass), we inform you that for access to the theater is required to check the validity of at least one of the conditions listed below:

a) documentation of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, with certification of the completion of the prescribed vaccination cycle for at least fourteen days;

b) documentation of successful recovery from COVID 19, with simultaneous cessation of the prescribed isolation following SARS-CoV-2 infection

c) carrying out an antigen test valid for 24 hours, with negative results.

WHO DOES THE CHECK?

The staff in charge of the verification is the Room Staff; only after verification by the personnel in charge of the required documentation, of the temperature, and verified that the mask is correctly worn by the spectator, will it be possible to enter the theater.

HOW DOES THE CONTROL TAKE PLACE?

The verification of the Covid-19 Green Certification will take place through the use of the official application indicated by the Government “VerificationC19”: if the application recognizes the validity of the Green Pass it will give a green signal that allows entry, if the application does not recognize the validity of the Green Pass will give a red signal and therefore entry will not be allowed.

It is the obligation and responsibility of the Green Pass holder to show, if requested, an identity document together with the Covid-19 Green Certification.

In the event of violations by the public of the above obligations, the public security authority may be called to verify the case.

Photo credits: Mario Mele