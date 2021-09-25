Pretty Woman sinks the “MeToo”, so the myth of Cinderella sinks the politically correct – Libero Quotidiano





Renato Farina September 24, 2021

Incredible, or perhaps indecent. I say: thank goodness. A 1990 film, broadcast dozens of times on a lot of networks, still had a resounding success on TV, the prime time of Rai1. It’s about the fabulous “Pretty Woman“, where the overwhelming sweetness of Julia Roberts, which spreads the magic of the feminine like a sparkle in the greyness of life. Beauty is beauty, the sky is blue. And I, and millions of others with me, looked at it in peace. Where is the surprise (or indecency? – simple souls would say. Poor things, but where do they live? They do not realize that they have participated in the evening more authentically transgressive in the era of morality turned upside down. Our time has become complicated. And what would be a normal fact, what is the taste for a story built on the models of popular culture, for which the wedding coincides with the happy ending, with those smiles of the redeemed bride wider than the ring road, now not only has miraculously escaped the preventive trap of the new moralists, even ending up on channel number one, but it has collected sheaves of happy and carefree spectators.





The plot and the depiction of the characters are in fact an undifferentiated collection of sexist trash can ideas. according to the parameters currently dominant in the cultural crème. Right from the title. Pretty Woman stands for Bella Donna, very clear case of “catcalling“, the term used to criminalize compliments without permission at the time of #MeToo. But apparently the pampered masses of the people respond to ancient canons. They will have to be re-educated. guardians of the new morality public question themselves in dismay about their carelessness. It seems they were busy retweeting Selvaggia Lucarelli, so this unacceptable business passed under their noses: if at least it was a gay marriage, or Julia Roberts had turned out to be a trans, then it would have been bearable. But marriage as the culmination of a ransom and a sought-after goal of happiness, is at least suitable for the education of the masses is acceptable for the new puritans from cancel culture.





The story, for the two cats who didn’t know it, is an adult version of Cinderella. Vivian is a prostitute who wins the heart of a very wealthy client (Edward =Richard Gere). It’s heroin. It wows. In recent years, this comedy has been violently cut short. There are no happy prostitutes. The male was supposed to go to jail. We need to rewrite the myth of Cinderella in the name of #MeToo. Done! Rebecca Solnit “Cinderella Liberator” was released in America for this purpose. He told Repubblica thus: “In the end they all live happily ever after: and no one gets married”. Fortunately, yesterday we won the taste for transgression: it goes from clapping to a wedding.



