“Pretty Woman”, the life of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts after the film tonight on tv

Even if it doesn’t start with ‘Once upon a time‘, it will be one of those fairy tales that lull sleeps, which everyone in life, just once, has heard told to never forget it. And it’s not about “that big ass of Cinderella… “. Edward Lewis And Richard Gere, past the 80s ofAmerican Gigolo, still in its full beauty, is found on the Hollywood Boulevard. He looks out the window of his custom-built car Vivian Ward, Julia Roberts in eccentric street prostitute clothes (actually bought by a passer-by for the modest sum of 30 dollars!). He proposes a deal, a deal. Behind his delicate hands, like a tender man, never vulgar, there is also hidden an extraordinary skill in the field of finance. The tale for adults begins. “Pretty Woman“, Tonight on TV and for the hundredth time, capable of not boring.

They weren’t supposed to be the protagonists. Richard And Julia were the replacement after a long series of no: Meg Ryan, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Valeria Golino, Brooke Shieldse, Sandra Bullock, Winona Ryder (all refused), including Al Pacino, John Travolta, Harrison Forde, Denzel Washington, Christopher Lambert and Sylvester Stallone. Garry Marshall the director, in 1990, gave birth, without knowing it, to one of the greatest hits of the romantic genre, with a total record, of approximately 463.4 million dollars. The original title of the film was supposed to be “$ 3,000“, The figure offered by the protagonist to spend a week with the Roberts. It would have been impactful, on the poster, where everyone does not know that, the body of Julia in profile, shoulder to shoulder with Richard, is a stunt double.

Pretty Woman, anything but kissing on the mouth

“You are late. You are beautiful. You are not late“. For the first time in his life Vivian he’s going to the theater. “The Traviata” from Giuseppe Verdi, who, strictly speaking, will either hate or love each other forever. He shows up in front of Edward with a wonderful red dress and her hair tied up. And the ruby ​​necklace, a piece of jewelry borrowed for him to wear at the gala, was authentic and worth $ 250,000. Supervised on the set by a dedicated bodyguard. The moment you suddenly close the lid of the box with your fingers Vivian on the necklace, it seems to have been improvised. Her reaction is quite natural and she bursts out laughing so much that she fascinates and decides to leave her. Richard Gere will actually play the piano in the movie. In the piano bar of the hotel, in a sleepless night. And the piece was composed by the actor himself. Pearls that add to the film.

The character played by Julia Roberts, by the direct will of the director, she never sits on an armchair or a chair, to instill in the viewer a sense of mobility and uncertainty (the name Vivian also means “lively“). Except in the scene where, wearing only one tie, she waits for him to come home from work, sitting in an armchair and legs up on the desk. In reverse, Gere he is calmer, always composed and self-confident. “VIVIAN, WHAT DO YOU WANT?… BETWEEN US WHAT WOULD YOU WANT? I WANT THE FAIRY TALE. “ Tonight on TV the jokes of “Pretty Woman“They know each other by heart. As the words of this scene invoke, the fairy tale was also realized for the protagonists: the film was a springboard for both Roberts, that for Gere, despite being already famous for American Gigolor And Officer and Gentleman. It was Julia that convinced Richard to accept the role, with a nice sign “Say yes, please“. The feeling between the two was already known, many rumors of a secret flirt between them. At the time he was 40 while she was only 22, and the actor, hesitant at first, changed his mind playing the part.

Pretty Woman, she saves him

There Ferrari and the Porsche they refused the commission of their cars in the scenes of the film, because they did not want to be associated with an attitude of aiding and abetting prostitution. He accepted the offer Lotus Cars UK, which saw, thanks to this intuition, triple sales during the following two years. Edward, like any prince would do for his wife, he comes at the right time to punch Stuckey. The scene cost him not a little, because it is possible to see Richard Gere repeatedly move the tongue inside the mouth. Having actually lost a molar in the fight. Is called Boulmiche, and since 1973 he dresses the women of Beverly Hills. The boutique really exists on Rodeo Drive, in which the scene was shot, under the notes of the soundtrack of Roy Orbison, and exclusively on Sundays, due to the strict rules of the area.

“It must have been love” of the Roxette, see Vivian in the car with driver, return to his old life, after the farewell to Edward. That, aboard the limousine Bianca, aware of having lost the woman of his life, remembers the hours spent with her, on the song “Love me Alfredo“De The Traviata. To the persistent rumors that for years they wanted a sequel to “Pretty Woman“Tonight on tv, because, as the joke goes,”It must be difficult to let go of something so beautiful“, Conflicting opinions follow one another; Richard Gere he never replied, while Julia Roberts, defining himself too far in the years to return to fill that role, he would give up. The expected ending was dramatic: from the top of the window he would throw a handful of dollars at her, seeing her go away forever. No car would ring, nor would a fire escape ever be climbed up against dizziness. The life of Richard And Julia he would just collect another film to add to his career. But the film was bought by Disney, last moment. Who always has a thought for a prince and a princess.

Federica De Candia.

