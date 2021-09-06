Pretty Woman, Willem Dafoe as Julia Roberts: the deepfake video is … disturbing

Pretty Woman’s deepfake, in which Willem Dafoe can be seen as Julia Roberts, is particularly disturbing – judge for yourself.

Pretty Woman is one of the most successful romantic comedies of all time and, until the recent release of a deepfake video which he sees as the protagonist Willem Dafoe, no one could ever have thought that someone could replace Julia Roberts as Vivian Ward, the prostitute with a heart of gold.

Willem as Vivian may well be the creepiest deepfake video of all time, and Roberts’ Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated performance for the role is completely eclipsed by the acting genius of a virtual Dafoe. at least according to the comments of some users on Twitter.

“The film is much better with Willem in my opinion. Not that there is anything wrong with Julia eh, God forbid. “@Lili tweeted.”You are the winner of the Internet in 2021. I haven’t laughed so much for months. Thanks. And someone tell Dafoe they’re looking for him for the sequel! ”Commented another.

Other users of Jack Dorsey’s social network, on the other hand, argue that this is nothing more than irrefutable proof that science and technology have gone too far now and that man should destroy all computers and go to live in the woods. Either way, that doesn’t mean Dafoe wouldn’t have been just great in Pretty Woman: now we have proof.