Prevalence of digestive disorders according to Family

Inauguration of the XXIII Conference of the Aragonese Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG Aragón).

The functional digestive disorders they clearly impact the quality of life of those who suffer from it, being more frequent in middle ages of life (between 30 and 50 years) and predominating in the female sex. With an estimated prevalence of between one 25 to 45 percent of the population, have been one of the topics addressed at the XXIII Conference of the Aragonese Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG Aragón) that began yesterday Wednesday in the Paraninfo of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Zaragoza and that will be closed today by the counselor of Health of Aragon, Sira Ripollés.

“Digestive problems are highly prevalent within the medical consultations that we attend daily from our centers and offices. The digestive tract can be seat of multiple pathologiesboth of organic and functional origin, which must be evaluated by family doctors to establish the most appropriate corrective or preventive measures for each situation”, according to José Manuel Cucalón, a member of SEMG Aragón and in charge of speaking at the conference on one of the most frequent functional digestive disorders, functional dyspepsia.

Cucalón has informed the attending physicians that functional dyspepsia has a prevalence in primary care consultations 8-10 percent and which in turn is subdivided, depending on the most frequent or important symptoms, into epigastric pain and postprandial distress.

“Properly managing the anamnesis is key to be able to discern between possible organicity or functionality of the digestive pathology”, according to Cucalón. Specifically, in order to establish the diagnosis of functional dyspepsia the organic origin of it must first be ruled out, both due to the consumption of gastro-lesive drugs, as well as the existence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and Helicobacter Pylori infection, as well as the rest of organic pathologies (ulcus, tumors, lymphomas, etc).

What are the characteristic symptoms of functional dyspepsia?

During the XXIII Conference of SEMG Aragón, the characteristic symptoms of this digestive disorder have been reviewed, which “are related to the upper abdomen and they are vague, unspecific or subjective, which makes their clinical definition difficult”. Some of these symptoms are abdominal swelling, flatulence, eructation, early satiety, gastric fullness, nausea or vomiting, heartburn. Symptoms related to the lower abdomen or intestines (alterations in bowel movements) are ruled out.

According to Dr. Cucalón, “the request for certain supplementary tests, sometimes unnecessary, such as gastroscopies or other bloody tests, as well as referrals to the most specialized level, the emergency room or the hospital They should be better valued”.

In this sense, the decision algorithms help the doctor in the practical management of this entity and lead to the definitive diagnosis and the most suitable treatment. “Following these algorithms facilitates and simplifies our care activity”, according to the expert. In the same way, the different pharmacological treatments to be used must be sufficiently known by the doctors in order to avoid over-treatment, interactions or harmful effects for the patient, being as efficient as possible.



Update on common pathologies

In addition to functional dyspepsia and practical workshops dedicated to Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and ultrasound, the XXIII Conference of the Aragonese Society of General and Family Physicians has included in its scientific program other diseases and pathologies frequent in first-level care consultations.

On Wednesday began the training meeting addressing dysphagia in clinical practice and how to detect it and start its treatment, the topographical dermatology and its differential diagnosis, vertigo in Primary Care and the advances in the management of the diabetic kidney disease.

The Conference continues today, Thursday, with talks by experts who will delve into atrial fibrillation and control in kidney patients, as well as COPD control from daily clinical practice, mental health and how to optimize time in the Primary Care consultation . The awards ceremony will put an end to today two days later during a closing ceremony attended by the Minister of Health of Aragon, Sira Ripollés.