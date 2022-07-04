Andrius Varanavičius, CEO of Takeda Iberia.

Takeda has released the latest data from the phase 3 spring study (NCT04070326), presented at the Congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (Eaaci) 2022, which demonstrate Takhzyro’s positive results (lanadelumab) as a treatment for the prevention of attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 2 to

The primary objective of the open-label, multicenter, phase 3 Spring study was assess security and the pharmacokinetics of Takhzyro in patients aged 2 to <12 years with HAE. Clinical outcomes (prevention of HAE attacks) were measured as a secondary endpoint.

“HAE is a rare disease in which unpredictable symptoms, like severely debilitating edema, can affect children both physically and emotionally. In the Spring study, we found that the majority of children who had had an average of nearly two HAE attacks per month at the start of the trial had no attacks during the 52 weeks of treatment with Takhzyro”, explained Marcus Maurer, Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at the Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin (Germany) and principal investigator of the study.

During the study, HAE patients aged 2 to <6 years received a 150 milligram dose (mg) every 4 weeks and those aged 6 to <12 years were given the same dose every 2 weeks. Takhzyro reduced the rate of HAE attacks in children by one 94.8 percent average compared to baseline, going from 1.84 attacks per month to 0.08 attacks during treatment. The majority of patients (76.2 percent) were seizure-free during the 52-week treatment period, with a mean of 99.5 percent seizure-free days.

In the course of the test, no deaths reported no serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), and no patients withdrew due to TAEs. The most common was pain at the injection site, and these were mostly mild or moderate in severity. These results agree with the profile of favorable efficacy and safety of Takhzyro observed in previous studies with adult and adolescent patients.

HAE attacks, which may involve a severe and debilitating edema on the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands, and throat, can occur very early in childhood. Cases of life-threatening upper airway angioedema have been reported in patients as young as 3 years. The diagnosis of HAE can take a mean 8.4 years from the onset of symptoms. Among adults living with HAE, 50 percent of patients experience anxiety34 percent have difficulties with social activity and 58 percent state that the symptoms negatively affect their professional advances

“The data from the Spring study reinforce the safety and efficacy of Takhzyro in a wide range of patients living with HAE. These findings are encouraging as they demonstrate the potential for long-term prophylaxis treatments to reduce recurrent HAE attacks in children as young as two years of age who currently have no approved long-term preventive treatment options,” Ming said. Yu, global clinical director of Takeda.

Attack rate reduced by 95%

Results from the open-label, multicenter Phase 3 Spring study include:

– In general, the rate of attacks during treatment with lanadelumab was reduced by 95 percent compared to baseline.

– The reduction was similar between patients who received 150 mg lanadelumab every four weeks or every two weeks.

– Systemic exposure to lanadelumab was demonstrated.

– Compared to adults and older adolescents receiving 300 mg every other week: Steady-state exposure at 150 mg every other week in patients 6 to <12 years of age was similar.

– Steady-state trough concentrations with 150 mg every 4 weeks were 50-60 percent lower in patients aged 2 to <6 years, but were sufficient to produce a clinically significant treatment response.

– A mean (range) 99.5 percent (96.4-100) of the days was attack free.

-Overall, 81.0 percent of patients reported some AAAT.

– There were no deaths, serious AAAs, hospitalizations, or discontinuations due to AAAs.

– There were no adverse events of special interest (hypersensitivity reactions, hypercoagulability and bleeding).

– They did not identify themselves security findings clinically significant in clinical laboratory tests or related to vital signs.

These data will be submitted to global regulatory authorities to assess a display extension possible of Takhzyro to include the younger patient population.