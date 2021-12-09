Prevent obesity and diabetes: eat bitter foods

For a greater state of health in diets it is necessary to include more bitter foods and remove sugar, in this way obesity and diabetes can be prevented.

Some of the diseases that affect the Western world the most are, unfortunately, obesity and diabetes. People now tend to eat too much and badly, having a huge supply of food at their disposal, but this is very bad for health.

Not only because an excess of fat is deposited in veins and arteries and can cause their occlusion, but also for the bones and joints it is a big problem. In the case of diabetics, then, they must avoid eating sweet things and, in general, they should go back to eating more bitter foods. This would be a big step in preventing these two diseases and more.

In the last congress of the Italian Diabetes Society, which was held at the end of November 2021, some experts talked about it very thoroughly. Let’s see in detail what they said.

Prevent Obesity and Diabetes: Eat More Bitter Foods

Dr. Angela Bassoli reported that we need to think about what animals are like in nature. Are there any obese? No, because their instincts guide them towards what they need and nothing more. We, on the other hand, unfortunately, no longer pay attention to what we need and that’s it, but we want more and more by letting ourselves be taken by greed.

We have receptors and sensors to recognize the various tastes, only one is that for sugar, while there are as many as 25 for bitter foods which, however, are now out of practice and therefore unheard. But it’s just a matter of habit. We should all get used to drinking bitter drinks and herbal teas to reduce sugar at least in that area.

Many industries add additives to various products that do not add sugar, but want to take away the bitter taste. In this way our receptors are deceived and now they feel nothing but the sweet taste and want more and more. But we must try to take a step back. You have to include them in your diet bitter vegetables, such as radicchio and radish.

Bitter things are healthier and are antioxidants. For this reason they have far more benefits than those full of sugars. There is a need for food re-education according to the experts who spoke at the congress for the good of all. Let’s start with the vegetables and move gradually towards the other foods.