prevent them with these simple tricks

Chapped hands: There are a few steps you can take to prevent them. How? By following these simple tips.

As we know, good hand hygiene is one of the best ways to fight the spread of viruses, which include flu and colds.

Experts suggest that people should wash their hands for 20 seconds to completely rid them of germs. This requires our skin to be rubbed and kept in water for a long time. Soap and water are known to remove natural skin-protecting oils from your hands and this only creates dryness.

Chapped hands, prevention is everything

While hand hygiene is the most important thing we can do right now, it’s no secret that frequent washing can dry out the skin. This can leave the skin chapped, bleeding, and downright unsightly.

So how can we take care of our skin while we continue to vigorously wash our hands? What steps can we take to make sure we don’t end up with dry or cracked skin? there 5 tips to protect the skin and at the same time increase the hygiene of our hands.

Hydrates

It’s important be sure to moisturize your skin after each hand washing or use disinfectant by the hands.

It is simply one more step in the hand washing routine. After drying them well, all you have to do is take out yours hand cream And that’s it.

No to lotions, yes to chapped hand creams

While the lotions may smell good, they don’t do a great job of repairing dry skin. Therefore opt for a hand cream and even better for ointments like petroleum jelly.

The lotions are water based and evaporate more quickly, this means that they do not repair our skin sufficiently.

Be prepared, even when you travel

If you are out and about, there is a good chance that you want to wash or sanitize your hands while in a public space. Good skin care shouldn’t end when you walk out the front door, here’s why to have it a pocket hand cream or ointment it’s a good idea.

Make sure you treat the cracks in your skin

Be that as it may, cracks can be terribly annoying. Not only that, they sometimes cause bleeding too, so what’s the best way to treat cracked skin?

Apply liquid bandages, up to twice a day. In fact, these are perfect for areas like the hand, where a regular bandage may not work. By constantly using our hands, with the liquid bandage we won’t have to worry about it falling out or having no effect.