prevent your memory from filling up with the photos and videos you receive

Has it happened to you that your cell phone memory is filled with photos and videos that your contacts send to WhatsApp? Here we will explain how you can prevent these files from being saved to your camera roll.

When you download a media file from WhatsApp, it is automatically saved to your phone’s gallery. This is because when you first download this application, Media File Visibility is enabled by default.

We’ll show you how you can disable that option so photos and videos don’t download automatically.

To prevent media files you receive in all chats and groups from being saved, you need to go to the three dots at the top of the screen. Then you need to go to Settings and select the Chats option. There you will find the Media File Visibility option and you can turn it off.

If perhaps you want certain chats or groups in particular to not have this option. You must first open the chat or group, then you must select the three dots at the top of the screen and press View contact or Group information. Touching Visibility of media files turns it off.

This way you can prevent your cell phone memory from being filled with unwanted videos and photos. This works for both Iphone and Android.

