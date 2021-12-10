Unfortunately, hemorrhoids afflict a great many people. It is a very common disease especially in men. In severe cases, in the presence of hemorrhoids we may feel pain to the point that surgery is required.

Preventing hemorrhoids or counteracting the pain in their presence is possible by following these scrupulous dietary advice. Our gut, regardless, must function well. It would therefore be advisable to adopt a balanced diet to promote correct intestinal functioning and avoid episodes of constipation.

But what are the most suitable foods to eat in the presence of hemorrhoids and which are the ones that should be eliminated? We specify that asking your doctor for advice, also to assess the critical state of the pathology, would be the best thing to do. In general, guidelines will be provided below to help prevent or relieve haemorrhoidal discomfort.

First of all, just to help our intestines work better, it would be preferable to take a good amount of fiber during the day. These should undoubtedly be accompanied by proper hydration. Furthermore, taking at least 2 liters of water a day would help eliminate all the toxins present in our body and stay hydrated. Together with the fibers, therefore, water would help to regularize the intestine, reducing constipation episodes that would worsen our situation.

What are the foods rich in fiber that would help us both in preventing and fighting hemorrhoids? Surely a diet rich in legumes, cereals, fruit and vegetables should be the basis of the food plan of those suffering from this disease.

Better to prefer whole foods and reduce the consumption of red meat. Our day could start with a rich oat-based breakfast, continuing with barley or spelled for our first courses. It will be enough to indulge ourselves with soups or salads, there are so many delicious recipes and we could limit those foods made with refined flours.

For the main courses we should focus on white meats and lean fish. Yogurt, eggs and low-fat cheeses are welcome. Let us also remember never to neglect the intake of fruit and vegetables. It is always better to prefer those rich in water, such as: celery, leafy vegetables, apples, pears, plums, etc.

What should we absolutely avoid and what else can be useful to us?

As also recommended by the Veronesi Foundation, the foods to be avoided absolutely are the following: foods with white flours (pasta or bread), prepackaged products (snacks, snacks, cakes, etc.), cured meats, crustaceans, aged cheeses, too spicy foods, fizzy drinks, alcohol and hot foods (coffee, chocolate, etc.).

As a final piece of advice, it must be said that constant physical activity can only be good for our health. In the case of hemorrhoids, activities such as swimming, daily walking and exercises that favor the rehabilitation of the pelvic floor should be preferred.

Finally, it is recommended (but everyone should do it) to stop smoking, as smoking can also make our situation worse.