Prevention and health in the workplace. A decree to be reviewed

08 NOV – Dear Director,

Never as today in this time of resilience, recovery and rebirth, the work system deserves particular attention from everyone, starting from employment to organization including outsourcing, from work relationships including atypical forms, from decent working conditions including health protection. And the prevention of any risk or damage must occupy a fundamental place.

The Law Decree n. 146 of 21 October 2021, the so-called tax decree in force since last October 22, has provided for art. 13 to extend the skills in the field of supervision of the application of legislation on health and safety in the workplace, in addition to the ASL, also to the National Labor Inspectorate to give a strong signal, following numerous fatal accidents that have occurred in these months of 2021.

Giving a signal of discontinuity was the government’s goal, given the now long-standing inertia of the regions in surveillance and given the depletion of organic plants, pursued for a whole decade, in the prevention departments, as well as in other sectors of the NHS.

With Law 833/78 the National Health Service was established and with the same Law the Occupational Health and Safety Services were established at the ASLs, which are responsible for planning and managing the activities envisaged also in terms of prevention.

Services in which Occupational Doctors, health assistants, nurses and prevention technicians, in addition to specific degrees, are obliged to carry out continuous training (ECM) in the various health sectors in order to be able to competently and professionally plan and program prevention activities to protect the onset of occupational diseases of workers and the occurrence of accidents in the workplace

The supervisory activity carried out by these ASL personnel is the only one to possess professional tools capable of evaluating the health work of all the figures present in prevention, including the actions of the Competent Doctors.

Now, with the intervention of the Legislative Decree of 21 October on the current organizational and regulatory structure of the Consolidated Law Decree 81 of 2008, a milestone on the health and safety of workers, by repealing the article on the specificity of supervision, the legislator chooses to delegate the prevention aspects of damage to the health of workers also to the Local Territorial Inspectorates, whose staff does not have the aforementioned medical and health personnel, such as occupational doctors, health assistants, nurses and prevention technicians.

Without wishing to diminish the fundamental work and contribution carried out by the Labor Inspectorate in the field of labor law, to combat illegal and irregular work, the cause of job and health precariousness, it is not understandable how the staff of the ITL, having no medical qualification and health, can equal medical and health figures through “training packages” on the subject of occupational medicine, chemistry, biochemistry, hygiene, industrial toxicology, sociology, forensic medicine, etc., or through simple coaching or through conventions of any kind.

Heavy intervention with a straight leg that risks, even with the best intentions of the legislator, not to solve the problems but to make them worse.

We recall that it is the same Legislative Decree 81/08 to underline and stigmatize the importance of prevention, defining it as: “The set of provisions or measures necessary, also according to the particular nature of the work, experience and technique, to avoid or reduce occupational risks, while respecting the health of the population and the integrity of the external environment“.

Prevention is notoriously a health matter, entrusted mainly to the Medical Prevention Departments of the ASL, where, moreover, the figure of the prevention technician, given the course of study undertaken (Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree), is in support of actions aimed at avoiding or decreasing the occupational risks while respecting the health of workers but also with the ability to take environmental factors into account.

Let’s not forget that the Legislative Decree 502/92, through the Medical Prevention Departments, has provided for the establishment of organizational structures specifically dedicated to the prevention and safety of the workplace, ensuring all the functions of collective prevention and public health. , based on the definition of the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA).

The regulatory complexity of the aforementioned Legislative Decree 81 cannot be replaced “sic et nunc” by quick and concise articles of the law decree, 126/21, “with a repressive and sanctioning coloration only.

Interpretative and applicative doubts are numerous and shared in various ways by both doctors and labor lawyers.

But in addition to the confusion of roles and actions that such statements could generate, I would like to focus on the heavy transfer of competences not only strictly medical but more broadly health-related, which derives from it.

It is as if, given the shortage of doctors, in the emergency room, and forgive me the emergency comparison, however suitable, given the surge in accidents at work in recent months, neither the figure of the doctor nor the ‘midwife, but only of an administrative, perhaps a law graduate, who is given short courses in physical or chemical biology

I believe that the legislator did not have such a solution in mind!

We therefore hope for a thoughtful reflection on such a complex topic.

That could have required a dutiful comparison with all the actors involved in health protection (institutions, social partners) and a gradual implementation.

Equally desirable on our part are the necessary corrections that, in its natural parliamentary confirmation process, the Legislative Decree 146 can acquire in its formulation, aimed at clarifying roles, organization and mission in a unitary system of Health Safety Strategy in the places of work.

Antonia Carlino

Executive Cisl Medici

08 November 2021

