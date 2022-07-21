Preventive medicine in real time: this is the app that “scans” our health indicators

Pulse, heart rate, stress level and many other indicators obtained instantly by simply placing a smartphone on the face of any person. Nikhil Segalthe brain behind this innovative technology, knows that immediate availability of this type of physiological information can enhance the work of millions of doctors and, above all, contribute to the prevention of chronic diseases, which represent 70% of the causes of death worldwide.

Sehgal’s confidence in its own innovation should extend to the members of the Money Circle if you want to get the investment of US $10 million that enables you to scale your engineering team. It is probable that he will achieve it because as he points out alex konanykhin “now unicorns appear more quickly and investors recognize them earlier”.

The CEO of Transparent Business is one of the stars of the show enrichtainment looking for the next unicorns, as companies valued at more than $1 billion are known. In addition to Konanykhin, the show’s jury is made up of the famous Steve Wozniackco-founder of Apple, Rose Riosformer United States Treasurer, Lance Bassartist and investor, moe candleformer Managing Director for Joe Biden and Silvina Moschini, CEO of SheWorks! The guest of the day is John Berkowformer Speaker of the UK House of Commons.

The “superpower” of understanding

“We should all have the superpower to understand what happens in our skin and in our body”, Sehgal assures. He says that he speaks “as a CEO but also as an engineer” and explains that the technology that allows extracting data through the absorption of light in the skin is a low-cost solution considering the diseases it could prevent.

Its main advantage is the simplified access: just by zooming in smartphone to the face and thanks to cloud storage, the solution devised by vastmindz could positively impact the lives of millions of people.

For that to happen, however, investments are needed. And that is where the experience of the jury of Unicorn Hunters it is vital. This is particularly true in the case of Steve Wozniack, engineer like Sehgal and one of the brilliant minds behind Apple, the company he founded with Steve Jobs. “Does this app involve doctors? Will they be notified if something goes wrong?” They do not seem minor questions coming from one of the men who at the time revolutionized the computer market.

The challenge of accelerating

Health, artificial intelligence, financial goals, personality of the entrepreneur. In Unicorn Hunters all issues are put on the table. The jury needs information to decide but also to help decide the millions of viewers-investors who follow the program through different platforms.

During the deliberation, the moment in the show where Sehgal’s fate is decided, Lance Bass excitedly imagines the marketing possibilities of the product. “Can you imagine a Jennifer Aniston putting on a face for this? Everyone would know about the product very quickly!”

Meanwhile, Nikhil Sehgal wants to prove that he has his feet on the ground. He knows what to turn to vastmindz in unicorn will depend on the capital obtained allows you to scale your engineering team and accelerate your product development. To John Bercow it seems perfectly possible, he sees in Sehgal a man “Visionary and determined but also ready to learn.”

