Preventive medicine lowers the incidence again on the day in which the change in strategy against COVID comes into force | Ceuta Television | News Ceuta

This Monday the new national strategy agreed by the Public Health Commission, formed by the Ministry of Health and the autonomies, comes into force, by which the asymptomatic COVID positives will be able to lead a normal life and will not have to be isolated in their homes and the Isolation of coronavirus infections will be decided by health personnel based on the risk of each person.

A reasoned decision, they explained, in that the high levels of immunity reached in the Spanish population have determined a change in the epidemiology of COVID-19 that supports the transition towards a different strategy that monitors and directs actions to people and areas of greater vulnerability and monitor severe COVID-19 cases, and in vulnerable settings and individuals.

A situation that we reached after three days of decrease in the accumulated incidence, but with a slight upward forecast, around 2% for the next few days. Hospital occupancy remains stable, with only 4 people admitted, one of whom remains in the ICU.

Among the most vulnerable population, older than 60 years, incidence levels are maintained, both at 7 and 14 days, within the thresholds considered low risk.