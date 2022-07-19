Preventive Medicine requires investments from the State

The Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Management and the Madrid Society of Preventive Medicine.

The Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Management (sempgs) and the Madrid Society of Preventive Medicine (SMMP) have signed a collaboration agreement with the main purpose of developing topics related to the trainingthe research and the development of scientific activities in the field of Preventive medicine and the Public health.

Both scientific societies are committed to collaborate together in the development of leadership programs for the specialty aimed at both health professionals as well as the population in general, as well as the diffusion of scientific information Y informative that has an impact on the improvement of Preventive Medicine and Public Health.

The agreement was signed by the president of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Health Management, Rafael Orti and, by the Madrid Society of Preventive Medicine, Nicholas Garcia-Arenzanatreasurer of the entity, on behalf of the president, Angels Figuerola. Also participating in the signing ceremony Jorge del Diegovowel of the Sempgs, and Maria Jose Pita member of the SMMP.

Sempgs claims promised measures linked to Public Health

Both societies insist on the importance of all specialists in Preventive Medicine and Public Health coming together and work together Y coordinated to value this specialty that is so key to promoting the health of the entire population, preventing illness, improving care management and quality, and the sustainability of the health system.

In this sense, the president of the Sempgs insists on the “need to demand that effective all measures aimed at promote public health that were promised from various political instances in the hardest moments of the pandemic; which has put and continues to put evidence of many of the shortcomings of our health system.”

Ortí insists that “a large part of these deficiencies could be solved with a Greater commitment to health educationthe Preventive medicine and the Public healthand for this, greater investment is needed, more economic resources and the hiring of more specialists.”