Preventive prison for four who caught with 103 Get Over Yourself cards in Barahona

The Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of Barahona imposed one year of preventive detention on four involved in fraudulent transactions with cards of the state social aid program Supérate.

The court issued the measure of coercion against Hansel Arturo Féliz Féliz, 20 years old; Andy Reimi Ubiera, 26; Francisco Andrés Sánchez, 27, and Euris Bautista Sánchez, 23; Who were arrested in flagrante delicto, According to what was said during the judicial process, with 103 program cards when they were going to make transactions in businesses in this town.

In addition to accepting the request to declare the case complex, Judge María Consuelo Valenzuela sent the four defendants to comply with the coercion measure in the Barahona public prison, while the prosecutors in charge of the case continue to expand the investigations.

Accusation

The prosecution body specified that the members of the criminal network they were dedicated to the cloning of cardsto the fraud against the Dominican State and against the beneficiaries, to whom they carried out an impersonation of their digital identity by using the cloned cards in their name, to the detriment of the program itself, as well as the violation of the money laundering law assets, which has high-tech crimes as a predicate offense.

The case has been legally classified as a violation of several articles of the Dominican Penal Code, Law 53-07, on Crimes and High Technology Offenses, and Law 155-17, against Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism, which, among others, youcriminalize and punish illicit enrichment, the association of malefactors, fraud against the Dominican State, illicit obtaining of funds and identity theft, as well as the use of data for illicit access.

Other cases

In a press release, the Public Ministry affirms that the investigations have made it possible to determine that it is an organized crime structure that operates in various regions of the country and these are not the first to be arrested.

For the fraud against the social assistance program Supérate, the Court of Permanent Attention of Santo Domingo Este also last March 22, imposed coercive measures on six other people linked to these criminal acts, of which about three received preventive detention.

The complaint of the fraudulent actions was received by the Public Ministry from the Administrator of Social Subsidies (Adess), in the course of the investigations that they have been carrying out at the national level for about two years on these cases.