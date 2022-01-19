PREVIEW Inter-Empoli – Inzaghi revolutionizes the team: robust turnover

Kick-off today at 21. Live text, report cards and voices of the protagonists on FcIN

Alessandro Cavasinni

Inter make their debut in the Italian Cup by hosting Andreazzoli’s Empoli, who are having a very positive season. Both teams arrive at the meeting between two championship matches and probably, at least from the beginning, most of the owners will be left on the bench to catch their breath.

HERE INTER – Inzaghi evaluates a robust turnover, if not very robust. It starts with the goalkeeper: some chance for Radu to finally defend the Nerazzurri goal in an official match. It is not impossible to see the defense revolutionized with D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia and Dimarco as well. On the right, Dumfries can immediately return after the initial bench in Bergamo, while on the left Darmian should let Perisic rest. In the middle, given the disqualification of Brozovic, to understand who will act in front of the defense. We’ll see if Barella and Calhanoglu will also be exempt from cup fatigue: highly probable. In attack, however, the prices of the Argentine tandem Lautaro-Correa rise. Sensi out: is leaving for Genoa.

HERE EMPOLI – Like Inzaghi, Andreazzoli also considers various changes as announced yesterday at the press conference. Compared to the last round of the championship in Venice, the Tuscan coach recovers Marchizza and could field him in defense with Romagnoli, the baby Viti and Fiamozzi. Possible initial rest also for the former Pinamonti, Henderson, Stojanovic and Ricci. Luperto, Parisi, Haas, Di Francesco, Ekong and Baldanzi are out of the question. La Mantia out due to disqualification.

INTER (3-5-2): Radu; D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Dimarco; Dumfries, Vecino, Vidal, Gagliardini, Darmian; Lautaro, Correa.

Park bench: Handanovic, Cordaz, De Vrij, Skriniar, Bastoni, Kolarov, Perisic, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sanchez, Dzeko.

Disqualified: Brozovic (1).

EMPOLI (4-3-2-1): Furlan; Fiamozzi, Romagnoli, Viti, Marchizza; Asllani, Stulac, Bandinelli; Bajrami; Cutrone, Mancuso.

Park bench: Vicar, Ujkani, Tonelli, Ismajli, Stojanovic, Pezzola, Zurkowski, Ricci, Damiani, Henderson, Pinamonti.

Disqualified: The Mantia (1).

Unavailable: Luperto, Parisi, Haas, Di Francesco, Ekong, Baldanzi.

Assistants: Bottegoni and Margani.

Follow the entire Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now