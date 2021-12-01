PREVIEW Inter-Spezia – Emergency in defense, chance for Dumfries and Vidal
There is Spezia tonight on the path of an Inter relaunched in the standings by the latest results and increasingly convinced of being able to recover ground from those who precede them. The Nerazzurri have important defections especially in defense, but there is a strong desire to continue the positive path until Christmas, when then the batteries can be recharged after very tiring months.
HERE INTER – Inzaghi recovers Vidal and Sanchez, but he will not be able to count on De Vrij, Ranocchia, Darmian and Kolarov: emergency in defense. Probably the confirmation of Bastoni in the center of the back ward, with Skriniar on the center-right and Dimarco on the opposite side. So, yet another game from the start for Perisic, while on the other end there is room for Dumfries (ahead of D’Ambrosio, who would remain the only defensive alternative on the bench). In the middle of the field, one between Calhanoglu and Barella could catch his breath: the former Cagliari appears more tired, but the Turkish came out of the match in Venice with some minor annoyance and then Vidal could play right in place of the former Milan. In attack we are moving towards the revival of the Argentine tandem Lautaro-Correa, with Dzeko at least initially on the bench.
HERE SPICE – Fresh from home defeat against Bologna, Spezia is the worst defense in the league so far with 32 goals conceded and faces the best attack in Italy (34 goals scored). Thiago Motta said at a press conference that he wanted to send the best players to the field, giving up an extended turnover despite the midweek round. Gyasi and Verde are back, joining Nzola in the trident. In the middle it is possible to see Maggiore as a midfielder in the absence of Leo Sena. Ballot in defense Ferrer-Aiman and Bastoni-Reca.
INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Batons, Dimarco; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Barella, Perisic; Lautaro, Correa.
Park bench: Radu, Cordaz, D’Ambrosio, Gagliardini, Vecino, Calhanoglu, Sensi, Sanchez, Dzeko, Satriano.
Unavailable: Eriksen, Kolarov, De Vrij, Darmian, Ranocchia.
SPICE (4-3-3): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolau, Bastoni; Kovalenko, Major, Sala; Gyasi, Nzola, Green.
Park bench: Zoet, Zovko, Hristov, Kiwior, Ferrer, Reca, Bourabia, Antiste, Colley, Salcedo, Manaj, Strelec.
Trainer: Thiago Motta.
Unavailable: Leo Sena, Nguiamba, Agudelo, Sher.
Assistants: Brands and Macaddin.
