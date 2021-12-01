Sports

PREVIEW Inter-Spezia – Emergency in defense, chance for Dumfries and Vidal

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Kick-off today at 18.30. Live text, report cards and voices of the protagonists on FcIN

Alessandro Cavasinni

There is Spezia tonight on the path of an Inter relaunched in the standings by the latest results and increasingly convinced of being able to recover ground from those who precede them. The Nerazzurri have important defections especially in defense, but there is a strong desire to continue the positive path until Christmas, when then the batteries can be recharged after very tiring months.

HERE INTER – Inzaghi recovers Vidal and Sanchez, but he will not be able to count on De Vrij, Ranocchia, Darmian and Kolarov: emergency in defense. Probably the confirmation of Bastoni in the center of the back ward, with Skriniar on the center-right and Dimarco on the opposite side. So, yet another game from the start for Perisic, while on the other end there is room for Dumfries (ahead of D’Ambrosio, who would remain the only defensive alternative on the bench). In the middle of the field, one between Calhanoglu and Barella could catch his breath: the former Cagliari appears more tired, but the Turkish came out of the match in Venice with some minor annoyance and then Vidal could play right in place of the former Milan. In attack we are moving towards the revival of the Argentine tandem Lautaro-Correa, with Dzeko at least initially on the bench.

HERE SPICE – Fresh from home defeat against Bologna, Spezia is the worst defense in the league so far with 32 goals conceded and faces the best attack in Italy (34 goals scored). Thiago Motta said at a press conference that he wanted to send the best players to the field, giving up an extended turnover despite the midweek round. Gyasi and Verde are back, joining Nzola in the trident. In the middle it is possible to see Maggiore as a midfielder in the absence of Leo Sena. Ballot in defense Ferrer-Aiman ​​and Bastoni-Reca.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Batons, Dimarco; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Barella, Perisic; Lautaro, Correa.

Park bench: Radu, Cordaz, D’Ambrosio, Gagliardini, Vecino, Calhanoglu, Sensi, Sanchez, Dzeko, Satriano.

Unavailable: Eriksen, Kolarov, De Vrij, Darmian, Ranocchia.

SPICE (4-3-3): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolau, Bastoni; Kovalenko, Major, Sala; Gyasi, Nzola, Green.

Park bench: Zoet, Zovko, Hristov, Kiwior, Ferrer, Reca, Bourabia, Antiste, Colley, Salcedo, Manaj, Strelec.

Trainer: Thiago Motta.

Unavailable: Leo Sena, Nguiamba, Agudelo, Sher.

Assistants: Brands and Macaddin.

Follow the entire Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now

December 1, 2021 (change December 1, 2021 | 08:18)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sala’s appeal: “If Moratti wants to buy San Siro, we are delighted”

2 weeks ago

Jannie Du Plessis, the one-year son of the rugby champion died: he drowned in the swimming pool

2 weeks ago

Dazn subscription, the government takes the field. Giorgetti summons the company – Chronicle

3 weeks ago

Scoreboard Milan Porto 1-1 | Milan Night

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button