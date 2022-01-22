PREVIEW Inter-Venezia – Inzaghi relaunches all the very successful players. But do you play?

Kick-off today at 6 pm. Live text, report cards and voices of the protagonists on FcIN

Alessandro Cavasinni

After the success in extra time against Empoli in the Italian Cup, the championship is back for Inter. Or rather: it should, given the situation at Venice, which in recent days has communicated a high number of positivity within the team group. The lagoon club yesterday delivered the list of 25 members as requested by the League, with the positives still below the fateful threshold of 35%, but the situation remains evolving. In any case, hoping not to repeat the scenes seen at the Dall’Ara, the Italian champions have put the 3 points in their sights to continue sailing to the top of the standings and not lose ground at the dawn of an extremely demanding February already immediately. after the break with derby, Rome in the cup, Naples, Liverpool in the Champions League, Sassuolo and Genoa.

HERE INTER – Inzaghi, after the total turnover in the cup, raises all very titular. So, Handanovic is back from the start, the defense trio Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni, Perisic on the left, Barella-Brozovic-Calhanoglu in the middle and Dzeko in attack. On the right, Dumfries, now perfectly placed in the role, should once again win over Darmian, while in attack there is an open ballot between Lautaro and Sanchez: the Bull appears to have a slight advantage, but the confirmation from 1 ‘of the Chilean is not excluded. Only Correa is out of action. Obviously on the bench there is prue Sensi, held back after the knockout of Tucu who will have it for about a month.

HERE VENICE – One of the few certainties is that, if you play, Zanetti would not go on the bench: even the orange-black technician is positive at Covid and is part of the long list that in recent days has caused fear for the postponement of the match. At the moment, there are 5 positive players, but we travel on sight. Before Empoli, the positives were 4, presumably Mazzocchi, Haps, Romero and Johnsen. Ebuehi is in the Africa Cup. For the rest, making training predictions is completely impossible.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro.

Park bench: Radu, Cordaz, Ranocchia, D’Ambrosio, Kolarov, Darmian, Dimarco, Gagliardini, Vecino, Vidal, Sensi, Sanchez.

VENICE (4-3-3): Lezzerini; Ampadu, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Ullmann; Crnigoj, Vacca, Cuisance; Aramu, Henry, Okereke.

Park bench: Maenpaa, Svoboda, Modolo, Molinaro, Tessmann, Fiordilino, Heymans, Peretz, Busio, Sigurdsson, Nani, Kiyine.

Trainer: Zanetti (on the Bertolini bench).

Unavailable: Ebuehi, Mazzocchi, Haps, Romero, Johnsen.

Assistants: Lombardi and Dei Giudici.

Var: Mazzoleni (Mastrodonato).

