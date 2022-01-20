Preview on Metro Darin in acoustic version

MUSIC To his credit he boasts over 400 million streams on Spotify, 30 gold and platinum records and a Swedish Grammy. Darin, 34, Swedish of Kurdish origin, began his musical career by placing second in the talent Idol. And then he literally broke it. His Can’t Stay Away, written and produced with Lady Gaga authors Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man, has earned international recognition. Preview on Metro, Darin proposes one delicious acoustic version (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDt9p4slCgk) of the same song.

The single, written while he was at home in Spain, Hartman (co-author of the song) was in Los Angeles, with vocals subsequently recorded in Stockholm, arrived in Italy on January 7th and an ep could soon be released.

“I want people to forget, even for a single moment, everything in their life – he explains Darin – and that for that fleeting moment the music takes over. Throw away the heaviness of negativity, and let the positivity flow freely through the veins: I hope my music can reveal to everyone the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe, a disco light ».

«I wanted to publish ‘Can’t Stay Away’ – he concludes – because it is joyful and comforting, something that everyone should feel right now».

Who is Darin

Seven albums that came first in the Swedish charts, 30 gold and platinum singles, 400 million streams on Spotify and several Swedish Grammy wins. It is an astounding ride to Darin, built on the talent of an artist who has earned the fans of a nation now known for churning out the greatest pop artists in the world. He started writing songs when he was only 14. Then he launched himself into the musical stratosphere, reaching notoriety in 2004, with the release of his debut single Money for Nothing, co-written by fellow Swedish superstar Robyn.

In November 2006, Darin releases a new album, his third: Break the News. The album debuted at number one, becoming the third consecutive album to reach number one, and was certified gold in the first week of sales.

In 2008, the artist begins work on his fourth album Flashback with RedOne and David Jassy. The album is released on December 3rd.

On February 10, 2012 a new single is released, Nobody Knows, which reached # 1 on the Swedish iTunes chart on the day of its release. On January 30, 2013 comes a new album, titled Exit, containing 10 tracks, including singles Playing With Fire And Check You Out.

On February 22 of the same year another single was released, So Yours, which achieves success in Austria, Switzerland and Germany. Since then, Darin continues to “claim victims” and to win new international fans who participate in a tour in 2019 in the major arenas and which will later become a film / concert.

PATRIZIA PERTUSO