Preview Panini 363 is (almost) online: here are some previews!

A.D

– reissue of the famous miniseries in the DC Black Label Library series, in hardcover at the price of € 21 Batman: The Long Halloween Special – unpublished story that connects to the events of Il Lungo Halloween, also written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Tim Sale, in hardcover for € 12

MARVEL

– the run of Al Ewing and Joe Bennett ends with an extra-large story of 88 pages, always stapled for € 7.90 Marvel Omnibus: She-Hulk by Dan Slott – in anticipation of the release of the TV series on Disney +, the entire Slott run of the early 2000s dedicated to She-Hulk arrives in omnibus format (832 pg at 79 €)

PANINI COMICS

– an 80-page paperback that relaunches the narrative universe of Spawn, the perfect entry point for new readers for € 9.90 (and also in a deluxe edition for € 20) Darth Vader: The Dark Lord of the Sith – reprint in omnibus format of the run by Soule and Camuncoli, now unavailable (624 pg at 65 €)

PLANET MANGA

– manga adaptation of the film with Emma Stone in a single volume for € 7.00 Star Wars: Rebels 1 (of 3) – first issue for the manga adaptation of the first season of Star Wars – Rebels (€ 4.90)

DISNEY

Donald Duck 500 – great achievement for one of the longest-running Disney magazines, celebrated with a collectible cover (€ 3.50)

