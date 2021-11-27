PREVIEW Venice-Inter – Rifiatano Barella and Perisic. Correa returns to the owner

Kick-off today at 8.45 pm. Live text, report cards and voices of the protagonists on FcIN

Alessandro Cavasinni

Very little time to recover and Inter are already back on the field: tonight the Italian champions will be protagonists in Venice against a team in great health and which is grinding results after results. After the regenerating successes with Napoli and Shakhtar, however, the Nerazzurri want to continue climbing the rankings so as not to detach too much from the leading duo.

HERE VENICE – Fresh from two victories in a row, those with Rome and Bologna, the lagunari settled in mid-table, +6 from the third from last place. A decidedly positive start for what was considered one of the sure sacrificial victims of this Serie A. Zanetti recovers Crnigoj, but not Ebuehi. We are moving towards the confirmation of the usual 4-3-3, with Mazzocchi on the lower right and Ampadu in the median. Aramu and Johnsen alongside Okereke in the offensive trident.

HERE INTER – Inzaghi probably had in mind to let Vidal play, and instead the Chilean remained in Milan due to a mild flu with a sore throat. And then, to rest Barella, it is possible to insert one between Gagliardini and Vecino to complete the median with the stainless Brozovic and Calhanoglu in great growth. Spare parts on the outside: Darmian and Perisic catch up, Dumfries on the right and Dimarco on the left inside. Without De Vrij, Ranocchia’s confirmation between Skriniar and Bastoni is discounted (Kolarov out due to a muscle problem). In attack, finally, two shirts for three men: Dzeko and Correa seem to have an advantage over Lautaro. Sanchez still unavailable, Satriano called up.

VENICE (4-3-3): Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Busio, Vacca, Ampadu; Aramu, Okereke, Johnsen.

Park bench: Lezzerini, Modolo, Svoboda, Molinaro, Crnigoj, Heymans, Kiyine, Peretz, Tessmann, Forte, Henry, Sigurdsson.

Unavailable: Maenpaa, Ebuehi, Fiordilino.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Frog, Sticks; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Correa.

Park bench: Radu, Cordaz, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Vecino, Barella, Sensi, Perisic, Lautaro, Satriano.

Unavailable: Eriksen, De Vrij, Sanchez, Kolarov, Vidal.

Assistants: By Vuolo and Galetto.

