previews of the promos on “everything”, iPhone and more

We have already seen some chains launch promotions related to iPhones and the like, just think of Unieuro’s Black Friday Apple initiative. However, until now everything was silent as regards the official initiatives of the Cupertino company related to Black Friday. Well, now Apple has announced the “real” Black Friday 2021 related to its products.

More specifically, Tim Cook’s company has unveiled that starting Friday, November 26, 2021, or from the day of Black Friday, there will be four days of promotions related to products such as iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, Mac, iPad, Beats headphones, Apple TV and accessories. Put simply, yes: there are promotions essentially on “everything” as regards the portfolio of the Cupertino company.

Apple Black Friday 2021: the focus is on gift cards up to 200 euros

Going into more detail than what was made official by Tim Cook’s company, one appeared on the official Apple portal page that anticipates some of the promotions available. Well, the Cupertino company’s promotional initiative focuses on gift cards for the Apple Store, which are provided to customers against the purchase of certain eligible products.

In this context, Apple has revealed that, for example, the purchase of an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE “guarantees” a 50 euro gift card. Instead, we go up to a card worth 75 euros for the purchase of AirPods (second and third generation), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, up to a “maximum” gift card of 200 euros when purchasing a 27 “iMac.

In short, you may be interested in taking a look at the official Apple website on the days of 26, 27, 28 and 29 November 2021: in the meantime, the Cupertino company has simply announced the four days of shopping linked to Black Friday 2021.