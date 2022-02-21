Preworld match summary: Antigua and Barbuda 0-8 Women’s Tri

Midtime Editorial

The Women’s Mexican National Team thrashed this afternoon 8-0 to his similar Antigua & Barbuda on the second date of W qualifier.

a double Stephany Mayo, Rebeca Bernal, Alicia Cervantes, Katty Martínez, Maricarmen Reyes, Carolina Jaramillo and Myra Delgadillo They were in charge of celebrating the party in the Olympian Felix Sanchez.

Mayor was in charge of opening the scoring at minute 24 and three minutes later, Bernal made it 2-0. The 3-0 was the product of a penalty that the tricolor captain hit.

Before going to rest, Licha Cervantes the advantage grew with 4-0 to go comfortably to the locker room.

Katty Martinez He came on as a substitute and was present on the field with the 5-0. Reyes also joined the party of goals with the sixth and in the final stretch of the game, Jaramillo made it 7-0 and to finish the second game at the start of the W Qualifier with a new win, Myra Delgadillo with the eighth and so on. the game was over.

This goleada joined the 9-0 against Suriname and dreams of his search for the ticket to the World Cup in New Zealand-Australia. With this result, the table Monica Vergara took the lead from Group A with six points.

The six leading teams in the groups of this first qualifying stage will advance to the next stage of the Pre-Mundial where they already wait United States and Canada; this stage will be played with eight teams between July 4 and 18 in Mexico.

