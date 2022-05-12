Prey, among the free games on the Epic Games Store: how to download it on PC

Rotation Thursdays on the Epic Games Store. As planned, the platform will offer two free video games for a limited time. From today May 12 to next May 19, all players with a free EGS account will be able to claim and permanently add to their library both Prey and Redout: Enhanced Edition and Jotum: Valhalla Edition. In addition, the Fortnite and Unreal Engine company has not revealed the name of the following: it is listed as a “mystery game”.

Arkan Studios, the creators of Dishonored and Deathloop, are considered one of the most creative and particular studios in the industry. Just when Arkane Austin has just confirmed Redfall’s delay until 2023, the developer’s previous game is free again on the Epic Games Store. And no, we do not use the verb ‘return’ in vain, since they already offered it at no additional cost at the end of 2021.

Prey retains the name of that Xbox 360 and PC classic developed by Human Head Studios, but this is a game that starts from a different concept. “In Prey you will wake up aboard the Talos I, a space station in orbit around the Moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment that hopes to change humanity forever… but things have gotten terribly complicated.” With a purely Arkane design, this title deserves a must-have. In FreeGameTips We recently published a text remembering Prey.

How to download them for free on PC

To download them you need an account on the Epic Games Store. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here. Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information. Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account. Activate the two-step verification process. Once you have access, go to the link above in this news and redeem your copy. If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link. You will now have access to your game library.

