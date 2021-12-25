Prey for free, Epic Games Store super Christmas gift available

Christmas Day Prey is free on the Epic Games Store, as expected from the leaks of recent days, the Arkane Studios game is available at no cost for 24 hours, until 16:59 on December 26, once redeemed it will be yours forever and you can use it without limitations of any kind.

In Prey, you will awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the Moon in the year 2032. You are the main object of an experiment that aims to change humanity forever. But things went terribly wrong.

You can download Prey for free on the Epic Games Store, it is a truly incredible gift considering that the game is normally sold at the list price of 39.99 euros, free only for 24 hours and we reaffirm yours forever if redeemed by 4:59 pm on Sunday 26 December.

The promotion of free Christmas games on the Epic Games Store will continue until December 30th, according to leaker and insider there are two more days to keep an eye on, namely the days of Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 December, the games offered on these dates should be particularly interesting.

Next week we will know more in the meantime run to add Prey to your library before the game is paid again.