Prey for free on the Epic Games Store at Christmas? A new leak reveals the surprise in advance

The free game today on the Epic Games Store is Vampyr, a title of moderate thickness by Dontnod, the gifts of the next few days seem to be just as interesting … if not even more.

According to a leak reported by DualShockers and taken up by other newspapers, the free game on December 24 will be Deep Silver Pathfinder Kingmaker while December 25 will be the turn of Prey by Arkane Studios, a title released in 2017 and acclaimed by audiences and critics.

To date, therefore, the list of games as a gift on the Epic Games Store is as follows:

December 16 – Shenmue III

December 17 – Neon Abyss

December 18 – Remnant from the Ashes

December 19 – The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

December 20 – Loop Hero

December 21 – Second Extinction

December 22 – Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden

December 23 – Vampyr

December 24 – Pathfinder Kingmaker (Leak)

December 25 – Prey (Leak)

Pathfinder Kingmaker and Prey have not yet been confirmed or officially announced but it must be said the advances of these days have always proved correct and therefore there is no reason to think about errors in this case, even if the rule of waiting for official communications is still valid.

Prey certainly makes a nice Christmas present, the game will be downloadable for free from 5:00 pm on Saturday 25 December and until 4:59 pm on December 26, once redeemed it will be yours forever.