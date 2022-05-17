Prey, prequel to ‘The Predator’, reveals first official trailer

Prey will be set in the past more than 100 years ago. | 20th Century Studios

the streaming platform Hulu just revealed the first trailer for ”Prey”, a film that will serve as a prequel to ”The predator”, tape released in 2018. The preview shows us the arrival of the Predator on earth more than a hundred years ago, where he will face Native American warriors such as the tribes known as the Comanche and the Blackfeet.

The film directed by Dan Trachtenberg, will have a somber tone that the director is accustomed to in each of his films. Production on the prequel began in 2018 just as “The Predator” hit theaters, with filming beginning in early 2021 under the codename “Skulls,” wrapping up in September of last year. ”Prey” introduces us to Naru, a Comanche warrior played by Amber Mid Thunderwho will fight to protect his tribe from the violent arrival of the Predator.

The producer John Davis hinted at this new release previously: “It goes back to what made the original ‘Predator’ movie work. It’s the ingenuity of a human being who doesn’t give up, who is able to observe and interpret, basically to be able to win. to a being stronger and more powerful and better armed”. He later added that the film is “more like ‘The Revenant’ than any movie in Predator history.

2018’s “The Predator” was directed by Shane Black and featured a star-studded cast that included Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen and Sterling K. .Brown. The film opened to generally negative reviews, primarily criticizing its focus on action and tone, with many arguing that it failed to work as a reboot of one of cinema’s most iconic franchises.

Similarly, the film also disappointed at the box office earning only $160 million worldwide on a budget of $88 million. It was still far from the worst-performing film in the franchise, however, as its predecessor, the 2010 film “Predators,” grossed $127.2 million on a $40 million budget.

The prequel “Prey” is scheduled to arrive on August 5 by 20th Century Studios exclusively for the Hulu streaming platform.