“Prey”, “She-Hulk”… These new Disney+ releases not to be missed in August 2022

Prey (5 August)

Predator is making a comeback…in the past! Disney+ has indeed decided to take us years before the events of the 1987 film. Prey, we will follow Naru, a warrior from the time of the Comanches, a people of native Americans. Upon discovering the alien predator, she will do anything to protect her tribe. Naru is played by actress Amber Midthunder (Legion, The Ice Road) and the film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane).

Lego Star Wars: It’s summer! (5 August)

After Christmas and Halloween, the streaming platform unveils this summer the summer holidays of Lego Star Wars characters, Rey, Poe, Finn, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and Darth Vader, in a new animated film. On the program: 45 minutes of relaxation and laughter for the whole family.

My name is Groot (August 10)

If you love Guardians of the Galaxy, you have certainly fallen in love with Baby Groot. Good news: the little character is entitled to his own series as well as 5 unreleased short films in August. The opportunity to discover scenes from anthology of Marvel films with the charming voice of Vin Diesel, as always.

She-Hulk: Lawyer (August 17)

The other nugget to discover on Disney + in August 2022 is the series on the cousin of Hulk, member of the Avengers. After an accidental transfusion of the green superhero’s blood, Jennifer Walters finds herself in turn with superpowers. The lawyer will thus have to adapt to her new life. She will be played by Tatiana Maslany, revealed for her multiple roles in the series Orphan Black. We will obviously find at his side Mark Ruffalo (who embodies Hulk) as well as new faces like Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Tim Roth (Lie To Me).