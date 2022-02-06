Price almost halved | Juventus tries another coup

The Juventus management is already at work for the summer transfer market: Cherubini tries the coup on sale. All the figures and details

Championship eve different from all the others for the Juventus by Massimiliano Merry. The whole Juventus world is waiting for the debut of Zakaria and above all of Dusan Vlahovic.

A sensational investment in the winter transfer market to relaunch the team’s attack and fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. In the hours and days following Vlahovic’s arrival, Alvaro’s future was also heavily in the balance Morata. L’Athletic Madrid, however, he preferred not to open to the transfer to Barcelona, ​​a direct competitor in La Liga. The Spanish striker thus remains in Turin at least until the end of the season, as in fact anticipated in January by Merry: “Morata does not leave in January. He is a player who scored 21 goals last year, this year 7 without penalties or free-kicks. He is a player of performance, the problem is that in football some players are always entrusted with labels. I talked to him, I told him he doesn’t move from here. To go and improve Morata you need one of the first 4-5 strikers who are there, who don’t give you. And so Alvaro remains, with great enthusiasm because he has to be calm and calm ”. The coach’s will could therefore also prove decisive for the player’s future stay.

Transfer market Juve, Morata on sale | Figures and details

In June, Juventus will be able to redeem Morata outright for 35 million euros. A figure too high even for the bianconeri. As reported by the ‘Mundo Deportivo’, however, the Juventus club could sit at the table with Atletico for re-discuss the ransom figures, obviously downwards. Juve aims to confirm the Spaniard for about a figure 20 million eurosalmost half of the price set for the definitive redemption. Simeone no longer focuses on the player and the ‘Colchoneros’ could thus open to a lower figure for the farewell of the former Real and Chelsea. Morata’s future could still be black and white.