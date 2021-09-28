Price analysis of Bitcoin ($ 42K), Ethereum ($ 2.9k).

Bitcoin analysis

The following graph of VincePrince presents an analysis on Bitcoin with a bullish and bearish scenario with the 2D chart (2 days) of BTC as a reference.

The bearish scenario at this level for BTC is scenario A it sees the price of BTC will increase to the $ 49,030- $ 49.3k level before being rejected and retesting the bottom of its current ascending channel.

The bullish scenario, which is scenario B, is one where BTC climbs up to the top of the channel and breaks its demand line. towards a new ATH or fails and retests half of its range.

In general, bitcoin bulls may still feel relatively in control of bitcoin’s price action above $ 40k. However, below this level, the bears will be in possession of the ball because the real technical damage will have occurred.

The Fear and Greed Index is 25 and in the Fear Zone, is -1 from yesterday’s reading of 26 which was also in the Fear Zone.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 42,082- $ 44,388 and the 7-day price range is $ 40,554- $ 45,167. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 10,476- $ 64,804.

The 30-day average price of Bitcoin is $ 46,432.

BTC [-2.29%] closed the daily candle on Monday at a value of $ 42,191 and in red.

Ethereum analysis

The Ethereum chart below is an overlay from September 2020 at the beginning of 2021. Traders can see that ETH’s price action is replicating last year’s price action very well. The Ether Bulls are hoping this trend will continue for the remainder of 2021 – if so the price of ETH could reach 5 figures according to the graph of d0ggerel.

The second chart of ETH that traders should look at is the 4-hour chart with the following interpretation of Tilen tradershub which shows Ether in a descending channel. The chart argues that ETH is expecting an upward breakout with confluence on the RSI.

The level for ETH bulls to break to the upside is $ 3,188, if that happens, the next real resistance above is $ 3,550.

Loading... Advertisements

For bears, however, the price should return to the bottom of the ETH channel and push the Ether price below $ 2.6k.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 2,917- $ 3,168 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,742- $ 3,178. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 337- $ 4,352.

The average price of Ether over the past 30 days is $ 3,358.

ETH [-4.48%] closed the daily candle on Monday with a value of $ 2,926 and in red.

Solana analysis

Solana’s price has retested an important one $ 140 breakout and a descending triangle on the 4-hour time scale.

The most important chart for bulls of Solana is the one below from SGS0123 which shows how Solana has been performing strongly on a weekly scale since mid-July.

The weekly close of Sunday’s candle held SOL’s trendline on the weekly scale at $ 140 – thus, no technical damage occurred on the weekly chart despite the price being -32.7% from its ATH of $ 213.47 at the time of trading. writing.

The 24-hour price range of SOL is 135.75- $ 147.95 and the 7-day price range is 122.25- $ 151.4. Solana’s 52-week price range is $ 1.03- $ 215.19.

Solana [+0.45%] closed the daily candle on Monday at 136.36 dollars and in green numbers.