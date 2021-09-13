Price analysis of Bitcoin ($ 46K) and Ethereum ($ 3.4K)

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin dominance is under 40% at the time of writing and could go back to testing the 37% level it reversed months ago before regaining 45% market cap dominance.

What should bitcoin traders expect this week?

The chart below is an interesting set of data to look at, regardless of whether the traders are bullish or bearish. It could be argued that until recently bitcoin was following the 2013 bull market cycle.

While this does not mean that the bull market is over, it is interesting to bear in mind that there are bullish and bearish assumptions that can be made and what comes next is not a foregone conclusion.

The peak of bitcoin price action also occurred in April 2013 and the market underwent a major correction in May and June before recovering in August of the same year.

It is also interesting that in September of that year there was a slight correction and sideways price action that preceded bitcoin’s first major bull run and its blow-off top.

The Fear and Greed Index it’s at 44 and +12 from yesterday’s reading of 32 which is also in the zone ‘Fear’.

The 24-hour bitcoin price range is $ 44,814- $ 46,494 and the 7-day price range is $ 44,814- $ 52,744. BTC’s 52-week price range is $ 10,255- $ 64,374

Sunday’s daily / weekly candle closed for bitcoin with a value of $ 46,069 and in green figures for the day. The weekly candle also closed in green after closing in red last week and breaking a streak of 9 consecutive weekly closes in green earlier.

Ethereum analysis

Ether’s price action is again in sync with that of bitcoin and is also trading in a range of several weeks.

So what should traders expect from ETH in this new week?

The following 4-hour chart of Solldy shows a bullish divergence which could give bullish traders some hope for a week to the upside after a tough couple of weeks for the ETH bulls.

Traders will notice that there is strong support at the $ 3k level and ETH is currently trading in a range of $ 400 at the time of writing between $ 3k- $ 3,400. If the Ether bulls can postpone the price above $ 3.4k then they may be able to climb back and test its recent local top just below $ 4k.

Ether dominance is 18.1% and it will be interesting to follow where it goes over the next 6 months as this market cycle could close if history repeats itself this winter.

The 24-hour Ethereum price range is $ 3,249- $ 3,460 and the 7-day range is $ 3,173- $ 3,960. ETH’s 52-week price range is $ 320 – $ 4,352.

Ether closed the daily candle of the week in green figures and with a value of $ 3.407. ETH closed the weekly candle in green numbers and closed 3 of the last 4 weeks with a positive price action.