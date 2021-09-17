Price Analysis of Bitcoin and Luna The Cryptonomist

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s price action Monday saw a 24-hour low of $ 43,444 with traders wondering if a bottom is close or if a further downside is yet to come. BTC’s price action has been almost entirely bearish since it hit a local high of $ 52.9k.

Since reaching that local top, the most important digital asset in the world has experienced a drop and is at -13.2% in the last 7 days. September has been a historically difficult month for BTC price action, with positive momentum typically building after the close of the month to finish the year – so traders are wondering if history will repeat itself again?

The following graph of AlanSantana argues that the bulls may have their chance soon if they hold some important levels.

The chart emphasizes the importance for BTC to maintain its 200MA (moving average) which corresponds to $ 45.9k at the time of writing. If bitcoin fails to hold this level and closes the week below the 200MA it could mean lower prices before a sustained upside reversal.

Below the 200MA, the next support resistance for the bulls is $ 43k and if this fails to hold, the chart suggests the next level is $ 38.5k.

The liquidation event that occurred a week ago today wiped out billions of dollars of overly leveraged long positions and now market participants have to wait to see if a pivot is imminent.

The index of fear and greed it is 30, or -14 from yesterday’s measure of 44, and both levels are in the zone “fear”.

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 43,444- $ 46,874 and the 7-day range is $ 43,444- $ 52,774. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 10,255- $ 64,804.

The average price of bitcoin over the past 30 days is $ 47,764. BTC is + 339.1% over the past 12 months against the US dollar.

BTC [-2.41%] closed the daily candle on Monday with a value of $ 44,960 and in red figures for the day.

Luna analysis

Terra has been on an impressive path over the past month, but as we recently saw with another alt-coin, Solana, all vertical moves eventually come to an end.

So, is there still room to the upside for Terra before a price correction occurs?

The graph below from MarsSignals shows Luna being in the middle of a new range. There should be some pretty decent support at the $ 32 level on the 4-hour chart, that level was held until early August.

Traders will notice that the trend line has been broken briefly, but it could be labeled as a bearish scam before the asset regains the trend line and then makes a nice vertical move before another new all time high.

If the bulls can break the current structure back up again, the $ 50 might not be far off. Conversely, if the bears manage to break through $ 32 to the downside, they may be able to push the price to the mid $ 20 level.

In the last 90 days, Terra is + 472.7% against the US dollar, + 408.7% against BTC, and + 339.4% against ETH for the same duration.

Luna’s 24-hour price range is $ 33.62- $ 39.62 and the 7-day price range is $ 25.85- $ 44.47. Luna’s 52-week price range is $ 4.08- $ 44.47.

The average price of Luna over the past 30 days is $ 30.35. Terra boasts a market capitalization of $ 15.1 billion and is the # 11 project ranked by market cap.

moon [-5.22%] closed the daily candle on Monday at $ 37.21 and in red. Terra also closed Sunday’s weekly candle in red.