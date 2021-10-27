Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Avalanche

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin’s price on Tuesday was mostly static until the last 4-hour candle of the day, where the asset has sold considerably and finished the day at – $ 2,810. After bullishly swallowing the Monday daily candle, BTC swallowed down Monday’s positive daily candle.

The BTC / USD chart below from TradingShot shows BTC’s path to double and breach $ 138k, but will this pattern be invalidated if bitcoin bears send the price below its model’s current neckline at $ 59.5k for a daily close on Wednesday?

The 4hr chart of BTC / USD is painting a pattern “Head and shoulders” (head & shulders) in recent days, and if this bearish momentum structure breaks to the downside, it will be absolutely critical for the bulls to hold the $ 57.5k- $ 58.4k price level for now.

The index Fear & Greed is reading 73 by Greed And -3 from yesterday’s reading of 76 of Extreme Greed.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 60,290- $ 63,569 and the 7-day price range is $ 60,290- $ 67,276. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 13,041- $ 67,276.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 13,655.

The average price of bitcoin over the past 30 days is $ 55,478.

Bitcoin [-4.45%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday at $ 60,290 and in red.

Ethereum analysis

Ether’s price continued with his own uptrend until Tuesday bitcoin ruined the party for ETH and much of the aggregate market.

The price of ETH, however, managed to hold the important resistance level of the $ 4k support for its daily close. It will be imperative to maintain this level for the bulls if there is a strong attempt to create continued selling pressure from the bears on Wednesday’s daily candle.

The graph below from d0ggerel shows the Ether fractal in 2017 in blue and the Ether fractal in 2021 in black. The charts show the bullish divergence between the 2021 fractal and the 2017 fractal – if the macro climate continues to be driven by the bulls of Ether, ETH could mark an even steeper price than the 2017 bull market cycle.

Tuesday’s sell-off could lead to the underlying chart of Aureate-Invest. Should the 4-hour chart below occur, the Ether bulls will need to hold support at the $ 3.8k- $ 3.875 level – otherwise, a further downside for the Ether bulls could be imminent if they lose this level.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,125- $ 4,289, and the 7-day price range is $ 3,838- $ 4,361. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 380.83- $ 4,361.

Loading... Advertisements

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 401.73.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,640.

Ether [-2.15%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday with a value of $ 4,129.69 and alternated between red and green daily candles for the past five days.

Avalanche analysis

The price of Avalanche has marked a considerable increase in the past week; AVAX is + 19.5% in the 7 days preceding the time of writing.

As traders will see on AVAX’s 4-hour chart below from FX_Professor, the overhead target for AVAX bulls is $ 100. AVAX’s price has backtested a long-term demand line on the 4-hour chart below, and if it holds the $ 64 level on time, bullish traders may be able to send its 3-digit price.

Conversely, the bears are hoping to break the demand line and send AVAX’s price back below the $ 60 level and potentially back to the $ 56.20 level.

AVAX’s 24-hour price range is $ 68.14- $ 72.14, and the 7-day price range is $ 56.88- $ 72.62. The Avalanche 52 week price range is $ 2.82- $ 79.31.

AVAX’s price on this date last year was $ 4.13.

The average price of Avalanche over the past 30 days is $ 61.92.

Avalanche [-1.26%] closed its daily candle on Tuesday in 68.72 dollars.