Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Chain

Bitcoin analysis

Although the collective consensus seemed to anticipate a further decline in the price of bitcoin over the weekend, the price drop never materialized.

Bitcoin’s price continues to hold a major inflection level at $ 40k and bullish traders pushed the price of BTC back to the top of its range during the last 4-hour candle on Sunday.

While Bitcoin’s fundamentals remain extremely positive, many expected that the world’s best performing asset in the past decade would sell largely based on the news of the China’s ban on cryptocurrency transactions and exchanges. The Bitcoin bears have failed to send the price below $ 40k for a long time and the bulls have managed to right the ship and block the bearish desires of lower prices for now.

The 4-hour BTC charts below from Worth_The_Ri5k they paint two possible scenarios that could occur for bitcoin in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin could once again go test the top of its current largest range at the $ 52.9k level if it manages to break up above $ 48.2k – this is the bullish scenario for traders who believe that BTC’s price is consolidating ahead of a fall and winter bull run.

The bears, on the other hand, are hoping the chart below is successful, which could send the price back to the $ 29.2k- $ 33.3k level. If the bears want to see that level they will need to push the BTC price below $ 40k soon or the bulls may be able to gain enough momentum to test the first $ 48.2k target again.

The index of fear and greed is 26 and is located in the area of ​​fear. Yesterday’s reading was of 27 and also in the “Fear” area.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 40,890- $ 44,229 and the 7-day price range is $ 40,554- $ 47,373. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 10,476- $ 64,804.

The 30-day average price of Bitcoin is $ 46,699.

BTC [+1.1%] closed the daily and weekly candle on Sunday at a value of $ 43,180 and in green figures on the daily time scale.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether has it back recovered $ 3,000 on Sunday and, like BTC, it hit session highs towards the close of the daily candle on Sunday.

The price of Ether tested a breakout at the $ 2.9k level of a long-term descending channel on the 2-hour chart. A 30% rise from here or the measured move bullish traders will aim for is the $ 4k level.

The bears are hoping to negate this breakout and push the price back into the channel and retest the bottom of the previous Ether channel at $ 2.5k.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 2,745- $ 3,157 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,742- $ 3,323. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 337- $ 4,352.

The 30-day average price of ETH is $ 3,375.

Ether [+4,84%] closed the daily and weekly candle with a value of $ 3,063.42 and in green on the daily time scale by breaking two consecutive days in red.

Binance Chain Analysis

Binance Coin’s price action over the past 90 days has been one of the worst since the project gained notoriety.

Although BNB is + 1,232% against the US dollar over the past 12 months, + 229.9% against BTC and + 53.15% against ETH for the same duration, BNB’s price performance over the past 90 days has not been as rosy.

In the last 90 days BNB is + 20.32% against the US dollar, -4.73% against BTC and -18.07% against ETH.

BNB is currently in the middle of a descending triangle pattern and in the middle of its current range at the time of writing at $ 342.

If Binance Coin breaks up and out of the current channel, the first major price target overhead is $ 495.

Conversely, if the bulls can push their way up and send the BNB price south and out of its structure down, then the BNB bulls will look for new support resistance at the $ 280 level.

The 24-hour BNB price range is $ 321.11- $ 353.63 and the 7-day price range is $ 321.11- $ 408.73. Binance Chain’s 52-week price range is $ 26.26- $ 684.83

Binance Chain’s 30-day average price is $ 424.51.

BNB [-1.4%] closed the daily and weekly candle on Sunday at $ 344.60 and in red figures on the daily time scale.