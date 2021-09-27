News

Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Chain

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Bitcoin analysis

Although the collective consensus seemed to anticipate a further decline in the price of bitcoin over the weekend, the price drop never materialized.

Bitcoin’s price continues to hold a major inflection level at $ 40k and bullish traders pushed the price of BTC back to the top of its range during the last 4-hour candle on Sunday.

While Bitcoin’s fundamentals remain extremely positive, many expected that the world’s best performing asset in the past decade would sell largely based on the news of the China’s ban on cryptocurrency transactions and exchanges. The Bitcoin bears have failed to send the price below $ 40k for a long time and the bulls have managed to right the ship and block the bearish desires of lower prices for now.

The 4-hour BTC charts below from Worth_The_Ri5k they paint two possible scenarios that could occur for bitcoin in the coming weeks.

Trading
There are two possible scenarios for Bitcoin’s price: consolidate before a new bull run, or drop to $ 33k

Bitcoin could once again go test the top of its current largest range at the $ 52.9k level if it manages to break up above $ 48.2k – this is the bullish scenario for traders who believe that BTC’s price is consolidating ahead of a fall and winter bull run.

The bears, on the other hand, are hoping the chart below is successful, which could send the price back to the $ 29.2k- $ 33.3k level. If the bears want to see that level they will need to push the BTC price below $ 40k soon or the bulls may be able to gain enough momentum to test the first $ 48.2k target again.

The index of fear and greed is 26 and is located in the area of ​​fear. Yesterday’s reading was of 27 and also in the “Fear” area.

Trading
The index of fear and greed is in the “Fear” zone

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 40,890- $ 44,229 and the 7-day price range is $ 40,554- $ 47,373. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 10,476- $ 64,804.

The 30-day average price of Bitcoin is $ 46,699.

BTC [+1.1%] closed the daily and weekly candle on Sunday at a value of $ 43,180 and in green figures on the daily time scale.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether has it back recovered $ 3,000 on Sunday and, like BTC, it hit session highs towards the close of the daily candle on Sunday.

The price of Ether tested a breakout at the $ 2.9k level of a long-term descending channel on the 2-hour chart. A 30% rise from here or the measured move bullish traders will aim for is the $ 4k level.

bitcoin prices
The Ether bulls want to push the price back above $ 4k

The bears are hoping to negate this breakout and push the price back into the channel and retest the bottom of the previous Ether channel at $ 2.5k.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 2,745- $ 3,157 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,742- $ 3,323. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 337- $ 4,352.

Loading...
Advertisements

The 30-day average price of ETH is $ 3,375.

Ether [+4,84%] closed the daily and weekly candle with a value of $ 3,063.42 and in green on the daily time scale by breaking two consecutive days in red.

Binance Chain Analysis

Binance Coin’s price action over the past 90 days has been one of the worst since the project gained notoriety.

Although BNB is + 1,232% against the US dollar over the past 12 months, + 229.9% against BTC and + 53.15% against ETH for the same duration, BNB’s price performance over the past 90 days has not been as rosy.

In the last 90 days BNB is + 20.32% against the US dollar, -4.73% against BTC and -18.07% against ETH.

BNB is currently in the middle of a descending triangle pattern and in the middle of its current range at the time of writing at $ 342.

bitcoin prices
Binance Coin is in the middle of a descending triangle pattern

If Binance Coin breaks up and out of the current channel, the first major price target overhead is $ 495.

Conversely, if the bulls can push their way up and send the BNB price south and out of its structure down, then the BNB bulls will look for new support resistance at the $ 280 level.

The 24-hour BNB price range is $ 321.11- $ 353.63 and the 7-day price range is $ 321.11- $ 408.73. Binance Chain’s 52-week price range is $ 26.26- $ 684.83

Binance Chain’s 30-day average price is $ 424.51.

BNB [-1.4%] closed the daily and weekly candle on Sunday at $ 344.60 and in red figures on the daily time scale.



Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

451
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
415
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
276
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
269
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
265
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
261
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
258
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
257
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
185
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top