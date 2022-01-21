Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano

Bitcoin analysis

The price of Bitcoin suffered bearish engulfing on Wednesday and closed the day session at – $ 714.

The first Bitcoin chart we look at today is the 1-day BTC / USD chart below from CryptocurrencyMagnet. As traders will note, the price of BTC is still trading within a narrow range which is serving as a support between $ 41,487- $ 43,599.

Bearish BTC market participants are trying to push BTC price down to test the 23.60% fib level again [$39.694,48]. If the bears win and break through this level, the next major support level for the bulls could be that of 0.00% [$30.640,75].

From the perspective of bullish traders, BTC needs to climb back to the top of the current range at $ 43,599 and eclipse that price level once again. If the BTC bulls can flip that level as support from the resistance, the next higher resistance is the 38.20% fib level [45.295,51 dollari].

The second Bitcoin chart we look at today is the 1-week BTC / USD chart from mohamed.alrashedi.3. BTC bearish traders are clearly in control of the weekly time frame with the BTC price currently trading between the 50.00% fib level [$37.351,26] and the fib level of 61.80% [$29.886,26].

The Fear and Greed Index is 24 Extreme Fear and it is the same as yesterday’s reading.

Bitcoin Moving Averages: 20-Day [$45.118,53], 50-Day [$50.608,12], 100-Day [$52.157,25], 200-Day [$47.230,25], Year to Date [$43.172,93].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 41,244- $ 42,652 and the 7-day range is $ 41,244- $ 44,046. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 28,991- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 35,587.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 45,558.

The price of Bitcoin [-1,68%] closed the daily candle a $ 41,676 and has extended its streak of eight consecutive days of alternating between green and red daily candle closures.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether closed its third consecutive daily candle in red Wednesday and ended its daily session at $ -75.76.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart below from farouk.salameh.99 shows that the price of ETH is still in the midst of its current downtrend. The next support for ETH bullish traders is $ 2,686.39, while there is no greater support level for bulls than Ether up to $ 1,759.85.

Moving Averages of Ether: 20-Day [$3.534,45], 50-Day [$3.958,78], 100-Day [$3.832,40], 200-Day [$3.248,78], Year to Date [$3.345,60].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,064- $ 3,189 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,064- $ 3,390. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 1,110- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2021 was $ 1,385.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,592.

The price of Ether [-2,4%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday for a value of $ 3,084.2.

ADA analysis

Cardano’s price was pushed lower on Wednesday by market participants and closed its daily candle at – $ 0.13.

The 1-day ADA / USD chart above from Pharmlord shows the price of ADA leaning at 0.236 [1,31$] as support and in a range between this fibonacci level and 0.382 [1,35$] this week.

The ADA bulls are trying to hold the 0.236 level and again the 0.382 level as support. A secondary goal of 0.618 [$1,42] and a third target of 0.786 [$1,47] would be next for ADA bulls.

ADA’s bearish traders are looking to break out of the $ 1.31 level and send the price of ADA back down to test 0 [$1,25] which is the point of the latest trend reversal.

Cardano moving averages: 20-Day [$1,33], 50-Day [$1,45], 100-Day [$1,83], 200-Day [$1,72], Year to Date [$1,72].

The 24-hour Cardano price range is $ 1.33- $ 1.53 and the 7-day price range is $ 1.24- $ 1.61. The ADA 52-week price range is $ 0.28- $ 3.09.

ADA’s price on this date last year was $ 0.37.

The average price of Cardano over the past 30 days is $ 1.32.

ADA’s price [-8,33%] it finished its daily red-digit candle for a third consecutive close and is worth $ 1.33.