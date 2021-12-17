Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano

Bitcoin analysis

The price of Bitcoin returned above $ 48,000 on Tuesday and closed the daily candle at +1.631 dollars.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart below from winsjglobal shows the most important fibonacci levels to the upside and downside that traders should watch closely.

Bullish BTC traders are still hoping to hold the 61.8% fib level [$44.723] and to reverse the course upwards again. The overhead targets are the -27% fib extension level [$79.334] and the level -61.8% fibonacci [$93.116].

BTC bearish traders are looking to break the 61.8% fib level and then push the BTC price lower to test the 78.6% fib level [$38.302]. If they manage to break out of the 78.6% level, BTC bears will set their sights on a 100% retracement to the $ 30k level.

The Fear and Greed Index is at 28 Fear and +7 from yesterday’s 21 Extreme Fear reading.

Bitcoin’s price is trading below all major moving averages: 20-Day MA [54.182$], 50-Day [58.389$], 100-Day MA [51.900$], 200-Day MA [48.734$].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 46,355- $ 48,094 and the 7-day price range is $ 46,355- $ 50,878. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 19,135- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 19,259.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 54,844.

Bitcoin [+3,49%] closed its daily candle with a worth 48,408 dollars and in green figures for the third day of the last four days.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether was overtaken by BTC during the daily candle on Tuesdays, but closed at + $ 80.28 on the day.

The below 1-week ETH / USD chart of DU09 it indicates that the price of Ether has broken to the downside and it is necessary for the bulls to find support resistance before an attempt to rise.

The Ether bulls are trying to hold the 23.6% fib level [$3.742,47] and move higher again to test an integral inflection level at $ 4k.

ETH bearish traders are looking to break the 23.6% fib level and postpone the ETH price to the downside to test the 38.2% fib level [$3.042,75]. If the Ether bears manage to break through this level, then they will shift their focus to the 50% retracement to [$2.477,22].

The important moving averages of Ethereum are as follows: 20-Day MA [$4.248], 50-Day MA [$4.188], 100-Day MA [$3.671], 200-Day MA [$3.022].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,710- $ 3,881 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,710- $ 4,458. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 575.67- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 580.07.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,255.

Ether [+2,12%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday for a value of 3,860.41 dollars.

ADA analysis

The Cardano price was sent higher by the bullish participants of the ADA market Tuesday and closed its daily candle on Tuesday at + $ 0.122.

The 4-hour ADA / USD chart culbert425 shows the price of ADA between two important Fibonacci levels. The ADA bulls are trying to hold the 100% retracement support [$1,03] before attempting to jump to the 0.786 fib retracement level [$1,47].

If bearish ADA traders get the better of it, they will break $ 1.03 and send the ADA price lower, which could signal the start of a long downtrend for ADA.

The major moving averages of ADA are as follows: 20-Day MA [$1.55], 50-Day MA [$1.88], 100-Day MA [$2.03], 200-Day MA [$1.70].

Cardano’s 24-hour price range is 1.20- $ 1.27 and the 7-day price range is 1.20- $ 1.41. The ADA 52-week price range is $ 0.127- $ 3.09.

Cardano’s price on this date last year was $ 0.157.

The average price of ADA over the past 30 days is $ 1.59.

Cardano [+3.49%] closed its daily candle on Tuesday with a value of $ 1.26 and interrupted a streak of two consecutive daily closures in red.