Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Fantom

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin’s price action Wednesday was further confirmation of the candle bullish engulfing on Tuesdays and finished at + $ 1,166.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart CRYPTOPICKK it shows that the price of Bitcoin is currently trading between the 0.236 fib level [$42.808,2] and level 0.382 fib [$44.596,8].

With bullish traders currently in control of short-term momentum following Tuesday’s bullish engulfing candle, bullish traders are hoping to break out of the 0.382 fib and head towards a secondary target of 0.5. [$46.042,3]. If BTC bullish traders are able to break the 0.5 fib level a third target is 0.618 [$47.487,8].

Instead, bearish BTC traders are looking to break Bitcoin’s long-term trendline on the daily time scale and retest 0. [$39.917,2].

The Fear and Greed Index is 21 Extreme Fear and -1 from yesterday’s reading of 22 Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin Moving Averages: 20-Day [$46.521,30], 50-Day [$52.777,28], 100-Day [52.435,38], 200-Day [$47.677,67], Year to Date: [$43.643,90].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 42,543- $ 44,288 and the 7-day price range is $ 40,655- $ 44,288. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 28,991- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 37,456.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 46,508.

The price of Bitcoin [+2,73%] closed its daily candle with a value of $ 43,909 and in green figures for the fourth time in five days.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether also showed, with further confirmation on Wednesday, that i bulls have strength again and the price of ETH closed at + $ 132.55.

Today we look at the 1-day ETH / USD chart below MadWhale and the most critical levels in the interim period for Ether market participants.

The bulls of Ether have again claimed the 0.5 fib level [3.295,92$] and now they are trying to overturn the 0.38 fib level [3.659,97$] from superior strength to support.

ETH bearish traders are looking to quickly stop the momentum that the Ether bulls have reaped over the past few days. To stop this momentum the ETH bears need to break the 0.5 fib level again and send the ETH price down again to test the 0.618 fib level. [$2.931,88] Once again. Confirmation of a candle below 0.618 would demonstrate the strength of the bears in the short term.

Moving Averages of Ether: 20-Day [$3.725,16], 50-Day [$4.099,10], 100-Day [$3.840,31], 200-Day [$3.223,08], Year to Date: [$3.426,21].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,220- $ 3,410 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,011- $ 3,555. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 1,010- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 1,132.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,720.

The price of Ether [+4,09%] closed its daily candle a 3,370.48 and in green digits for a second consecutive day Wednesday.

Fantom analysis

Fantom’s price is continuing to rise while bullish FTM traders again sent it higher on Wednesday with a candle close + $ 0.35 higher than the daily session on Tuesday.

The 4-hour FTM / USD chart below from Crypto-Phoenix-168 lights up the most desirable levels for FTM operators in the coming days. Fantom bulls broke the 0.786 fib level [$2,79] and they flipped that level from resistance to support. Their secondary objective is now 1 [$3,21].

From the perspective of FTM bearish traders, they again need to send the FTM price below 0.786 and back down to 0.618 fib [$2,46]. If they are successful at these levels, a third target for FTM bears is fib 0.5 [$2,23].

The second FTM chart we will look at today is the 1-day FTM / USD MKBillions. As traders will note, the price of FTM was swallowed to the upside on Tuesday following a retest of the neckline of its reverse Head and Shoulders pattern.

Fantom’s price is + 117.3% in the last 30 days against the US dollar, + 138.3% against BTC and + 153.4% ​​against ETH for the same duration.

Fantom’s 24-hour price range is $ 2.60- $ 3.01 and the 7-day price range is $ 2.20- $ 3.02. FTM’s 52-week price range is $ 0.02- $ 3.46.

Fantom’s price on this date last year was $ 0.02.

The average price for FTM over the past 30 days is $ 2.12.

Fantom’s price [+13,55%] closed the daily session on Wednesday at a value of $ 2.94 and in green numbers for the third time in the past four days.